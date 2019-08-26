“Ms. Lonelyhearts”

The phone calls me to attention.

An old friend, dead. 89. She had

a “good run,’’ as they say, it was

for the best, whatever that means.

Trumped, quickly, replaced with

wincing news that another’s son

killed himself, jumped off a bridge

too far. Words fail,

repeatedly. Searching for emoticons

in lieu of emotions.

Stir and mix the customary

repetitive political jabber,

echoing indignation.

Where is love? Is it in the stars

above? I sink below, mired in

timeless sorrow, time beyond time.

Multiple failures, fumbles, fright.

Who to “speak’’ to?

God is dead, or so it’s reliably

said. We pull our weight in key strokes.

Hot type. Cold comfort. Worst,

there is none. No one here but

thee, me and meaningless

conversations with ourselves.

Call me. I’ll be there. Forever.

Waiting, but not at home.

Don’t really want to stop

the show, thought you

might like to know. Waiting

for that call. Who’s there?