“You Know” by Paul Wilner

“I don’t know,’’ my father used to say

when I offered the conversational tic,

an adolescent affectation.

He liked to put people on the spot.

When they said they loved reading

he’d ask, “What was the last book

you read?’’ Uncomfortable silences

ensued, he rather enjoyed it.

Or if we were sitting around at

dinner and referred to him in third person,

the matriarchal duet, my mom and

sister emotionally outweighing the

two of us. I had divided loyalties

at best, anyway. “Who’s he?’’ my

dad would say, countering the

implied lack of respect, deference.

He wasn’t a martinet, or much of

a disciplinarian, though. When we first met

my in-laws, in deepest New Jersey,

he offered, “So this is suburbia.

Is there a lot of wife-swapping going on?”

The living room was an oil painting.

Forever after, he called

them the “Jewish Babbits.’’

Still, he wasn’t a jerk.

At least I don’t think so.

Smart-aleck, I guess, and not averse

to trying to get a rise, stave off boredom.

Do I know, even now, what he was really after?

I can’t say, couldn’t try. It’s complicated.

I don’t know. Neither did he. Do you?