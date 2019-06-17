“Who” by Kevin Killian: ZYZZYVA No. 45

San Francisco is mourning the loss of one of its greatest writers. Kevin Killian was not only a tremendous talent –– as a poet, a novelist, a playwright, an art critic, and more –– but one of the most gregarious and giving souls one could hope to meet. The following is his poem “Who” from ZYZZYVA No. 45 in its entirety:

Who, I didn’t love him enough

ninety thousand names for the government

to gamble on, to conjure, out of a hole

so big it could be only

Who said to me look at my lesions, no,

Kevin, really look, don’t look

at the stars

enough of your avoidance behavior

His body, in state, or tumbled through

a rinse cycle drying in the feathery wind

lint on your net, your intersticed

net, who

I loved so long but not enough

Who gave Steve Abbott the “AIDS Award

for Poetic Idiocy” seven years before he died?

(Ed Dorn)

Who, rather than waiting

seized his little liver in a

silver thimble, the man I mistook for a moulting

hen, I, reigning the roost, the big cock of 1983,

I

impenetrable safe of steel, those

tiny fingers made me look like a monkey

Who on the plush row

of velvet embroidery, Joni Mitchell sobbing

in the pew behind me, “I wish I were a river

I could float away on,” a thirst so deep

confession doesn’t cover it

I wanted him to live

to fill his throat with Mella, mella peto

In medio flumine, but who

was it told me

They are moving his body

into the memorable room of a long love

Who was the madman who took him back,

while we watched indignant such a man could go

in the front row with Lisa and Dan

watching David Wojnarowicz scream

his spittle on my chin

at the gay bookstore in San Francisco

marvelling at, comparing him,

who did this to me, that I

lived and did so little to be clear

always the quaint uppermost in my mind,

my mad strive for personality,

always the quaint peppermint misread

who

made the little tiger the big lamb on Sunday,

broke my will, gave me to the boy

following him down to the grave

holding back, something

ungiven

who launched this rocket into space,

that burst into earth, one death at a time,

its rockets a flare of red and pink pinspots,

livid bouquet in the night sky

over beautiful city

whose garden did I pick this death from?

Zing, zing, a phone insistent

as kismet, the fate that brought me to

a dark reply, hello, is Kevin Killian

home, I’ve got a message, and

who is this, I whisper into the phone,

who did you say was calling

for him, the straight black mouth

of the plastic phone,

I’ll see if he’s in

and who did you say, if you did say

and I don’t think you did say

who, who took me to this

date in my history, who made my

feet scatter like the burnt leaves of

the oak seedlings, while I walk to

the phone as though nothing

were happening,

under the sky, under the rain, in San

Francisco, home of the birds and the

sun and the big bottle of dilaudin and

morphine I gave to him Sunday

and leaving him, quietly, I closed

the door on my nation