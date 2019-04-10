‘My Madness is My Love Toward Mankind’ by Devon Walker-Figueroa: National Poetry Month

April represents National Poetry Month, intended as a way to spread awareness and appreciation of poetry in the United States. To celebrate, each Wednesday we will be taking a look back at ZYZZYVA’s recent and distant past to share some choice selections. For our second installment, we present “My Madness is My Love Toward Mankind” by Devon Walker-Figueroa from ZYZZYVA No. 112:

For Nijinsky

People are mistakes and I

do not want to commit any. Opinions

are in me. God is in me. More

than anything, immobility is

an invented thing. I have two ends

and they are both on fire. Because I am alive,

I do not like the bygone centuries.

Because I am alive, swallows flee

at the sight of me. Exaggeration

is not in me, nor the will to kill tsars,

nor to live in the streets, nor to live

in men. (The war never stops

to think of me.) In order

to earn money, I will die

soon. I kiss my hands. I do not want

a scene, nor the death of senses,

nor any policy of wanting. I

eat meat, long for a streetwalker, and beg

the people, after I am killed, to start a war

in which I am the only casualty.

Cats scratch my soul and the stars

do not say good evening to me.

I shout Death! and stand

on my head so the public understands me.

They like to be astonished, ruin the Stock

Exchange and my nervous system.

I do not like their God. He loves me

only after I provide Him with the means

of existence. All over

the world, I flew an airplane and cried in it.

I smelled out the poor and pretended to be mad.

Devon Walker-Figueroa is co-founding editor of Horsethief Books. Her poems have appeared in Tin House, new England Review, The American Poetry Review, and other publications.