“Summer at the Baltic Sea, 1958” by Kelly Cressio-Moeller, ZYZZYVA No. 110, Fall Issue

Kelly Cressio-Moeller is an associate editor at Glass Lyre Press. Her work has previously appeared in ZYZZYVA No. 101. Her poem “Summer at the Baltic Sea, 1958” from ZYZZYVA No. 110 is presented in its entirety below:

The sepia-toned man & woman

sit together in a Strandkorb

an arched canopy pushed back

their heads turned toward

each other eyes smiling

she wears a strapless swimsuit

her body leaning forward

arms mid-motion

as if brushing away sand

he wears a striped beach robe

one hand wrapped around

his raised knee on the footrest

the other holding the side of his neck

considering her measuring his words

in two years they will marry

forgetting seastorm days

no one remembers

who took the photograph

it does not matter

that it was captured at all

a wind-borne miracle

ephemeral as summer

her bare shoulders

glowing bright as amber

found along the strand