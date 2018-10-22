‘Secular and Inconsolable’ by Noah Blaustein

My goal was to wake with nothing

in my head –– it’s nice to begin a day

having already achieved. Sunlight

on the dead grass of the ski slope.

A lone runner works his way up

the fire road, a dull throb in my ankle

where it twisted on the edge of getting

younger, of celebrating my luck

in still being able to run. Ralph, my friend,

has been trying to convince me for years

that the life of an adult is boring

but I’ve never aspired to the life

of an adult. My wife holds up a diaper,

“A pound of pee.” There’s joy in that.

In another city, strangers excavate

our old lives to make room for our

new ones. Why we don’t say we’re lucky

and leave it at that, I don’t know. “You know,”

I say, “there’s enough water in Lake Tahoe

to fill a canal fifty feet wide and two hundred

feet deep from San Francisco to Los Angeles.”

A full sentence that startles me but I’m

still not ready to say something big,

something about grace and the rhythms

of a body moving from half state to awake

and someone on the stereo is already

asking if this life would be easier

if I had someone else to blame. Outside,

a shriek and giggle –– the girls

we listened to last night

smoke their first cigarette, cough

in the high of transgression, run

through the grass to cheer

camp. My ankle throb synchs

with the sprinklers. I do a Jesus

stretch and my daughter clears

her sore throat like a prop plane.

Noah Blaustein has had published poems in ZYZZYVA, the Massachusetts Review, the Harvard Review, Barrow Street, Poetry Daily, The Fish Anthology (selected by Billy Collins), Orion, Pleiades, and many other journals. Noah’s first book, Flirt, was selected by Kevin Prufer for University of New Mexico’s Mary Burritt Christiansen Poetry Series edited by Hilda Ras. The anthology he edited, Motion: American Sports Poems, was an editor’s pick of National Public Radio and The Boston Globe as well as a Librarian’s Pick of the New York Public Library.