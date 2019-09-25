ZYZZYVA Interview Series: Meron Hadero

Meron Hadero is an Ethiopian-American born in Addis Ababa who came to the U.S. in her childhood via East and West Germany. Her short stories appear in Best American Short Stories, Selected Shorts on NPR/PRI, McSweeney’s Quarterly Concern, ZYZZYVA, The Iowa Review, The Missouri Review, and other journals. Her writing has also been published in The New York Times Book Review, the anthology The Displaced: Refugee Writers on Refugee Lives, and others. Her work has been supported by the International Institute at the University of Michigan, the Elizabeth George Foundation, and Artist Trust. Hadero has held fellowships at the World Affairs Council, Yaddo, Ragdale, and MacDowell, where she received an NEA award.

Hadero recently visited our offices to read from her story “The Street Sweep” from Issue No. 114 in the video above, as well as discuss her writing and transcontinental childhood in the video below.