ZYZZYVA wins CLMP’s 2019 Firecracker Award for Best Magazine: General Excellence!

We’re thrilled and honored to have won CLMP’s 2019 Firecracker Award for Best Magazine: General Excellence! We want to thank CLMP for all they do to support independent publishing; thanks to Poets House for hosting this event; and thank you to all our readers, contributors, and colleagues for inspiring and sustaining us in this work. And congratulations to all the finalists! The event in New York City proved a beautiful night of literary community.
ZYZZYVA EventsJune 21, 2019
Annual Summer Party & Fundraiser
Location: 6:30 p.m., Manny's, 3092 16th Street, San Francisco
Description: Featuring special guests Tommy Orange, Meron Hadero, and Matthew Zapruder. Emceed by Isaac Fitzgerald. Silent auction, raffle, food, and drink. Tickets start at $50. More info here: https://bpt.me/4201775
ZYZZYVA e-mail updates
