ZYZZYVA & Ploughshares Subscription Bundle!

Posted on May 23, 2019

Get the best literature from coast to coast this Memorial Day Weekend with ZYZZYVA & Ploughshares!

Subscribe now and get two great literary journals –– ZYZZYVA & Ploughshares –– for one low price of $49.99. That’s 35% off the cover price!

Beginning with the next issue of both Ploughshares and ZYZZYVA, subscribers will receive:

  • 4 issues of Ploughshares (print and digital)
  • 4 issues of ZYZZYVA
  • Free submissions to the Ploughshares regular reading period

Don’t delay –– subscribe now before this offer ends!*

*Offer valid though May 28th, 2019.

