‘Lost Boy’ by Matthew Dickman: National Poetry Month

April represents National Poetry Month, intended as a way to spread awareness and appreciation of poetry in the United States. To celebrate, each week we will be taking a look back at ZYZZYVA’s recent and distant past to share some choice selections. For our fourth installment, we present “Lost Boy” by Matthew Dickman from Issue No.108:

I’m standing behind the 7-Eleven

moving a crushed-up can around with my foot.

I’m maybe twelve blocks away

from the house I grew up in. I could walk

there right now if I wanted. See who’s living

there and if the house is the same or not the same.

There’s a streetlight washing across the cars

parked back here. Out of the little dark left over

by the light my older brother steps out.

He’s wearing boots and leather pants, a V-neck T-shirt

and a black overcoat. His hair is bleached

and slicked back behind his ears. Under his skin

I can see his veins, all of them, blue like a raspberry Slushy

is blue. Hey, he says, like you might say to someone

you don’t know but might be unsafe.

I’ve been waiting so long for this

but all I can manage to say is you’re supposed to be dead.

You’re supposed to be dead, I say.

I am, he says, but only kind of, and lifts the collar

of the trench coat away from his neck

so I can see the two puncture wounds, two holes kind of

dried up but shiny. Does it hurt?

No, he says, but I feel really sick all the time,

I keep crying and can’t eat anything, some of my hair has been

falling out but I don’t know why. But you’re alive!

I know, that’s why I’m here.

He looks up at the moon and it’s like he’s not looking at anything.

I just wanted to see you, he says, some clouds moving

slowly above us, I just wanted to see the person who did this to me.

Matthew Dickman is the author of the poetry collections Wonderland (2018), Mayakovsky’s Revolver (2014), 50 American Poems (co-written with Michael Dickman, 2012), and All American Poem (2008).