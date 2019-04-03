‘Astray’ by John Sibley Williams: National Poetry Month

April represents National Poetry Month, intended as a way to spread awareness and appreciation of poetry in the United States. To celebrate, each Wednesday we will be taking a look back at ZYZZYVA’s recent and distant past to share some choice selections. To begin the month, we present John Sibley Williams’ poem “Astray” from ZYZZYVA No. 112: A neighborhood gone missing. Only

the torn electrical tape that held it

together remains of the cul-de-sac

where most of us learned to drive in

circles. No bedroom windows left for

songbirds to strike each morning or

streets made of tin foil or walls of

spring bees. I believed the conquest

of weeds was enough, the broken-

down pickup in a garage full of tools.

I believed in launching range wars

with pinecones from rooftops and

neighbors, if they answered, would

not answer with bricks. That old

humiliation of wolves slinking hungry

through suburbs, made pets. And

evenings when we practiced our

howling in unison. The empty church

on the corner lit up in cobwebs. No

flies swaddled for dinner or sorrows

to atone for. I hold this photograph

up to the wild it’s become. When we

were still in them, for what it’s worth,

our homes were already failing.

John Sibley Williams is the author of the poetry collections Disinheritance (Apprentice House) and Controlled Hallucinations (FutureCycle Press).