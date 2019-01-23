Against Forgetting: ‘The Barefoot Woman’ by Scholastique Mukasonga

January 31, 2019

ZYZZYVA East Coast All-Stars

Location: 7 p.m., Book Culture, 450 Columbus Ave., New York City

Description: Featuring readings by past, present and future contributors Maggie Millner, E.K. Ota, Jessica Francis Kane, and Ben Lasman. Emceed by BuzzFeed's Isaac Fitzgerald. Free. More info here: https://bit.ly/2BYSuP1