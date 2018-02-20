‘Pack Time’ by Christina Olson: ZYZZYVA No. 111, Winter Issue

Who can blame them—their ship sunk

in pack ice. The dark days looping

like a tape reel. The sled dogs snoozing

away in their dogloos. White noise.

Lentils and seal meat. In the Southern

hemisphere, summer is winter. One

morning, Hurley photographs ice

flowers and captions them as pink

carnations. The difference between

metaphor and madness is just five

letters. And a month is a false way

to mark time, a way to claim it

like a parcel of land. Nature the only

marker: pop of crocus, peel of sunburn.

On land, we flip a calendar page

like a badge, like a finger: we’ve survived

another thirty days. When the sun

never rises, men must make their own

calendars. They shave each other’s heads,

grinning with razors. They run hands

over each other’s pates, gleaming

in the lamplight. Their scalp skins

so white, like the ice. Like skulls.