My Unsent Letter to You

I’m writing in December.
The almanacs call this
a cold full moon. I watch it
shadow through its veils.
My book says of amor fati:
want nothing more than what
comes at you; love necessity; relive life’s phases
in round time, evermore.
Pain, unpain, joy, pain,
groceries, car woes, plague.
Our master plan of repetitions
that can’t be planned for.
We’ll never want things back.
We’ll rush every instant
as the last. I say love.
I repeat it. I want to drink
the lived, absent episodes
of any hour, as we drink
each other’s words, on the porch,
under trees, on shores and cliffs,
and live in time outside time.
Lunar life floods existence.
We beings of an hour
memorize the tides
yet take our time with things,
we of water, salt, bone.
Less moon tomorrow, love,
then more of less, then repeat.
We’ll shout across the veils,
reveal each to each,
in freezing winter light,
sublunars fast and ripening.