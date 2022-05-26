News & Announcements

Catch up on two of our most recent events, including an interview with Vanessa Hua

ZYZZYVA Staff

Posted on by Zack Ravas

In case you missed it: we’ve got handy Youtube links for two of our most recent ZYZZYVA-related events, including our Q&A with Vanessa Hua about her latest novel Forbidden City that happened at San Francisco’s The Booksmith on May 18th; as well as our May 19th Q&A with Ecuadorian author Gabriela Alemán about her new collection, titled Family Album: Stories, that occurred at City Lights Bookstore. What could be better than free literary-world entertainment, no?

(And if you’re interested in reading more work from Alemán, do secure a copy of our latest issue, Issue 122, to read her story “School Trip”).

You make ZYZZYVA possible.

Join in our commitment to the arts.

As an independent journal, we cannot operate without your generous support. Gifts of every size mean a great deal to a lean organization like ours, and we are deeply grateful for any support you can offer. Donate any amount you wish. Every contribution above the cost of a subscription ($35) will be tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.

Donate Now!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *