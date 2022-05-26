Catch up on two of our most recent events, including an interview with Vanessa Hua

In case you missed it: we’ve got handy Youtube links for two of our most recent ZYZZYVA-related events, including our Q&A with Vanessa Hua about her latest novel Forbidden City that happened at San Francisco’s The Booksmith on May 18th; as well as our May 19th Q&A with Ecuadorian author Gabriela Alemán about her new collection, titled Family Album: Stories, that occurred at City Lights Bookstore. What could be better than free literary-world entertainment, no?

(And if you’re interested in reading more work from Alemán, do secure a copy of our latest issue, Issue 122, to read her story “School Trip”).