National Poetry Month: ‘Surge Channel’ by Suzanne Roszak

April represents National Poetry Month, intended as a way to spread awareness and appreciation of poetry in the United States. To celebrate, each Wednesday we will be taking a deep dive into both ZYZZYVA’s recent and distant past to share some choice selections. To begin the month, we present Suzanne Roszak’s poem “Surge Channel” from ZYZZYVA No. 102, Winter 2014:

I imagined sea-bathers, wanting to stand

above them unbuckled in the wind,

my pores soaking up the smooth violence,

and dive. But the water was more stabbing

than they led me to expect. So instead,

smaller swimmers in brighter colors

lapped me at the edge of the surf, dashing

in and out as I stood toe-deep, dying

as inefficiently and persistently

as possible. Somewhere not far away,

someone teenage-sounding was rapping

triumphantly about butts. Implied expletives

echoed against the cliffs. There was

something impossible in it: less the vivid

disregard for romance or the female brain

than the confidence in how we all

respond to extremes. Barring some

phenomenal shift in temperament, I knew

I’d tuck my feet away from the wet rock.

I knew about surge channels, how

the sea plants double over to save themselves

while the oysters slam their faces together

against the air. I had no idea of

drowning that day or ever, a necklace

of jellies tight around my throat – had

no love or urchins or salted weeds,

a braid of slime flapping and twisting

to drag this body under.

Suzanne Roszak received her MFA in poetry from The University of California, Irvine and her PhD in comparative literature from Yale University. Suzanne has taught creative writing at UC Irvine and literature and composition at Cal State San Bernardino, UC Riverside, and other universities. Her poems have appeared in Crab Orchard Review, Ecotone, Hayden’s Ferry Review, Poetry Northwest, Redivider, Third Coast, Verse Daily, and others.