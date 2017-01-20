Three Poems for Inauguration Day: ‘Snake’ by Sherman Alexie

Driving home, I ran over a bull snake

and tore it into three pieces.

I didn’t mean to kill the thing.

I’d thought it was the thin shadow

of a telephone pole stretched across the road.

I realized it was a snake

only after I’d run it over

Thump, thump—

that’s the percussion

of car tires and snakes.

After I ran it over, I stopped,

left the car idling,

and walked back

to the three pieces of snake.

In death-shock, the head and tail

thrashed separately

against the pavement

that had been its warm rock.

The middle piece, strange

and disconnected, did not move.

I said a prayer

to the Snake God,

and wondered if such a god exists.

That’s theology.

If the Snake God does exist,

then it is likely the same

as every other god—

unreachable.

I didn’t want the snake’s body to be insulted

by other cars and their drivers,

so I dragged the tail off the road to the west

and the head off the road to the east.

I could not touch the middle piece,

because it was flattened and gory.

Satisfied that I’d shown the snake

enough respect, I drove away.

But two miles up the road, I turned

around, and traveled back.

I don’t know if there is a Snake Heaven,

but I didn’t want the snake to suffer because of my doubts.

If the snake’s three pieces arrived separately in Heaven,

would any of them be able to find the others?

I dragged the tail and middle

across the road and laid them beside the head,

because snake + snake + snake = snake,

because any trinity can be holy.