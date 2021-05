Manuel Muñoz’s story “Anyone Can Do It,” about the vulnerability of those who work our fields, was recently selected for inclusion in The Penguin Book of the Modern American Short Story. To celebrate, we’re sharing the story from Issue 113 in its entirety.

Her immediate concern was money. It was a Friday when the men didn’t come home from the fields and, true, sometimes the men wouldn’t return until late, the headlights of the neighborhood work truck turning the corner, the men drunk and laughing from the bed of the pickup. And, true, other women might have thought first about the green immigration vans prowling the fields and the orchards all around the valley, ready to take away the men they might not see again for days if good luck held, or even longer if they found no luck at all. When the