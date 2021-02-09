The following is Wanda Coleman’s story “My Brain’s Too Tired” from Issue 62 in its entirety. You can read the story in print by purchasing A Selected Back Issue from our Shop page and specifying Issue 62 at checkout.

Mrs. Jackson, we’ve sat in silence for over five minutes. Perhaps you need additional time to gather your thoughts. Would you like to continue our session or should we reschedule? Continue. I’m sorry I stopped talkin’. But the mere thought of what I have to say exhausts me. It’s so heavy, Dr. Flowers. It’s as if my brain is worn to a frazzle. I haven’t heard that expression in years. My mother always used to say that. Ha! You find something funny? No. Not a damned thing. Just the opposite. Tragic. The first shrink I went to was some prize