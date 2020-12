for nothing, and the memories,

or some. It would appear

that we are trying too hard,

to fill the silence of those

terrifying infinite spaces with

even more talk than before.

It seemed like a good time

to take a break, take five,

take a knee, take a chance

rather than fill the air

with more of our lessness.

But thanks anyway –

I know you meant well,

whatever that might mean.

The planet spins, the moon

shines and Ruby and the

Romantics had it right –

If we live, our day will come.