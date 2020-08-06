Online Exclusive

‘Albatross’

Paul Wilner

Posted on by Zack Ravas

(For Peter Greenbaum, 1946-2020)


The British rocker

died for our sins,

of course, right on time.

No ancient mariner,

he ate some acid 

from that smug asshole

Owsley Stanley, who always

had the good stuff, but 

didn’t know what to do 

with it, or himself. Of 

course, he was a legend,

like Liberty Valance, or

Sportin’ Life. Lonely kid

In his basement practicing 

his ax. The ax fell, a long 

time ago, the shock of 

recognition administered 

by all-too-ready mental

health “professionals.”

Clapton is God, the poster 

said, as another child fell

out a window. He was 

fleet of foot, plucked and

fretted -all too often – his

hours upon the stage,

upstaged by the label,

and the labels. And is

heard no more.  Look

on my works, ye Mighty

and despair. Then exit, 

laughing.

You make ZYZZYVA possible.

Join in our commitment to the arts.

As an independent journal, we cannot operate without your generous support. Gifts of every size mean a great deal to a lean organization like ours, and we are deeply grateful for any support you can offer. Donate any amount you wish. Every contribution above the cost of a subscription ($42) will be tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.

Donate Now!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *