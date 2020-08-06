‘Albatross’

(For Peter Greenbaum, 1946-2020)
The British rocker
died for our sins,
of course, right on time.
No ancient mariner,
he ate some acid
from that smug asshole
Owsley Stanley, who always
had the good stuff, but
didn’t know what to do
with it, or himself. Of
course, he was a legend,
like Liberty Valance, or
Sportin’ Life. Lonely kid
In his basement practicing
his ax. The ax fell, a long
time ago, the shock of
recognition administered
by all-too-ready mental
health “professionals.”
Clapton is God, the poster
said, as another child fell
out a window. He was
fleet of foot, plucked and
fretted -all too often – his
hours upon the stage,
upstaged by the label,
and the labels. And is
heard no more. Look
on my works, ye Mighty
and despair. Then exit,
laughing.