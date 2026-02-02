Where to Find Us

Issue 131 Celebration at Local Economy

6:30 p.m., Thursday, February 12

Local Economy

6028 College Ave., Oakland

Come and toast the publication of the newest issue of ZYZZYVA. Featuring short readings by contributors Tomas Moniz, Maw Shein Win, and Suzanne Rivecca, emceed by ZYZZYVA Editor Oscar Villalon.

Issue 131 Poetry Reading at Golden Sardine

6 p.m., Friday, March 6

Golden Sardine Bar

362 Columbus Ave., San Francisco

An evening of poetry in North Beach, featuring contributors Nica Giromini and Brian Ang.