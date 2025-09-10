Issue No. 130

Nonfiction
- “Budgeting the Shark” by Tom Bissell: on the adaptation of Jaws from a best-selling novel (that might make you want to root for the shark) to a blockbuster movie celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
- “Death, Ghosts, and the Golden Dream” by Keenan Norris: on the haunting death of a former student and colleague, teaching junior college, and San Jose’s Vietnamese community.
- “The Blue House” by Lauren Markham: on the “love-stricken days when the future hung before me like a flickering bulb and I saw only the otherworldly possibility of things at the expense of what was real.”
- “The May Queen” by Wesley Stace: The musician and novelist recounts his elderly mother’s unexpected and poignant reunion with her childhood love, the British composer Gavin Bryars.
- “Strange Attachment” by Frances Stroh: On being connected to San Francisco—viscerally and otherwise.
Fiction
- “The Street Artist” by Claudia Durastanti: Wherein being a gentrifier is a job with ever-changing expectations and roles.
- “The Farm” by Pepe Hernandez: First-time-in-print story about two brothers trying to make sense of the Cuban Revolution’s edicts.
Poetry
- Kazim Ali, Peter Campion, Ricardo Frasso Jaramillo, Sophia Le Fraga, Jesse Nathan, Dan O’Brien, and Alison Turner.
In Conversation
- Lucy Corin and Teresa Carmody unpack their work and their craft in perhaps the most singular interview we’ve published to date.
Art
- Miguel Arzabe