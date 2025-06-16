Essay on Deprivation

without a pot to piss in a rifle fires a caw of crows on cardboard
on tents white wax burns the fingers god spits the residue the air
shatters prayers candles made of glass moths bite to chase starlight
casualties grow the rack holes of winter sweaters bark beetles eat
the wooden floors backlogged services old brochures for caskets
the mortuary is full a child is forced to hug hang barbwire another
crunches on pixels of affection a band of copper horses trots down
a polluted trail of power the clack of their steel hooves cracks con-
crete silver dollars remain interrogated boxes of matches are nestled
in between suit pockets a woman stands over her daughter a hammer
in one hand another in justice there is nothing sensory to experience
only the frigidity of a mind turned off no peace pour the wax to keep
the wick the chapped lips the stomach growls the light dims again
and again the girl is now grown her face fades as organs submerge
organs in custody organs sold look half a note remains in the trenches
some caught in the wind air bubbles of opulence herds remain giddy
on land no calls no visitors no food allowed but a cage for freedom
beatings to pillage break a heartbeat make a monster leave a life-
time in a locked chest you can only breathe underwater for so long
Thea Matthews is a poet of African and Indigenous Mexican descent, originally from San Francisco. Her debut collection, Unearth [The Flowers], was published by Red Light Lit Press and was named one of Kirkus Reviews’ Best Indie Poetry Books of 2020. Her newest collection, GRIME: City Lights Spotlight No. 25, will be published by City Lights Books in September.