Issue No. 128

Posted on

Issue 128

Long-Form Fiction

  • “You Are the Hero” by Bill Cheng:
    Her D&D campaigns are fraught, but so is her menial job, her family life, and the exasperating nature of yearning.
  • “Come to Me” by Lucy Corin:
    “Not long ago I was on safari. Yep, safari, a lifetime later. I have done fine for myself. Money is money, and it’s all dirty.” 

  • “The Fortune Tellers” by Michael Jaime-Becerra:
    Hard work, a bake sale, and some love from Art Laboe has to bode well for a teen garage band. Doesn’t it?  
  • And “The Bridge After It’s Gone” by Justin Taylor 

Poetry

  • Samiya BashirElizabeth Metzger, and Sima Rabinowitz

In Conversation

  • Ethan Canin talks to Anthony Marra about the joys of the novella. 
  • Francisco Goldman discusses his work and his world view, as well as the literary life in Mexico City, with Ricardo Frasso Jaramillo.

Art

  • Birgit Jensen

