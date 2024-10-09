Issue No. 128

Order your copy of Issue 128 today!
Long-Form Fiction
- “You Are the Hero” by Bill Cheng:
Her D&D campaigns are fraught, but so is her menial job, her family life, and the exasperating nature of yearning.
- “Come to Me” by Lucy Corin:
“Not long ago I was on safari. Yep, safari, a lifetime later. I have done fine for myself. Money is money, and it’s all dirty.”
- “The Fortune Tellers” by Michael Jaime-Becerra:
Hard work, a bake sale, and some love from Art Laboe has to bode well for a teen garage band. Doesn’t it?
- And “The Bridge After It’s Gone” by Justin Taylor
Poetry
- Samiya Bashir, Elizabeth Metzger, and Sima Rabinowitz
In Conversation
- Ethan Canin talks to Anthony Marra about the joys of the novella.
- Francisco Goldman discusses his work and his world view, as well as the literary life in Mexico City, with Ricardo Frasso Jaramillo.
Art
- Birgit Jensen