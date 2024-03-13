‘The Seamus’

I always sensed beast in the house. From the time I could sense anything, I knew I could reach for and grip onto a shaggy coat, pull myself up to lean against a beastly wall of muscle. I knew the scent of tartar breath, the scalloped air of a swinging tail, the sponge of a rough tongue on my face. The sound of teeth tearing at meat, the crunch of powerful jaws on bone. The smell of shits the size of eggplants. No sense of a father (don’t ask, I learned not to), but the awareness of a dog, always, there with us in the house, with my mother and me.

The dog was, always, an Irish Wolfhound. They are huge, robust animals, often three feet high or more, but also famously gentle, and wonderful with children; growing up, the occasional dognail scratch on my tender arms or legs was always an accident—of the dog’s—and occasioned my mother’s chastising me for being too careless, or too rough. They are devoted guardians of their humans, rather than guard dogs of property; they are brave, but not aggressive. Although I imagine, if called upon to hunt, there would be a snarling, blood-wild response, an inner-ferocity unleashed. Lupine hind legs snapped, throats ripped, a steaming innards feast. “Gentle when stroked, fierce when provoked,” my mother told me the old saying goes. Irish Wolfhounds are an ancient lineage, once gifted to foreign nobles and kings, prized by the Gaels for their keen vision and hunting speed. They are renowned for their quick dispatch of prey. The wolves of Ireland are now long gone, of course—legend claims the last one killed by a wolfhound in the late 18th century, my mother told me, proudly—leaving today’s wolfhounds feeling, I imagine, somewhat purposeless and adrift.

Wolfhounds remind my mother of Ireland, which she left as a child; she loves anything Irish (lace, whiskey, lore), although her interest tends, unfortunately, to the kitsch (shamrock kitchen décor, Riverdance) and the Hallmark-cute—I was a leprechaun every Halloween (Samhain, she insisted) from age four to nine, the same tattered Walmart costume let out a bit more every year. But I know she lived all her short Irish time in Dublin, where Irish Wolfhounds would have been virtually nonexistent—even without those wolves to pursue, they still need land to roam about, for coursing across in mock-chase. Nevertheless, I understand her passionate devotion to these dogs; I think in her chronic, landed-up-here unhappiness (nowhere Ohio pine farm, single mom of me) she relates to their out-of-time and—placeness. I think they help her feel she is living an elsewhere, other kind of life. They are romantic dogs, the imagined scent of heathery moors in their rough coat. Looking at one you think of a windswept castle or stately manor, a six-foot stone fireplace burning peat. You can imagine such a massive, feral-looking animal tripling down to a contented settle on the hearth rug, rug-sized itself, its shoebox of a head resting on thick paws, heavy-lidding eyes belying its subtle awareness of its master’s every mood. I imagine such a dog can sense its master’s desire before the thought is even formed, can spring its bulk upward in a flash to be at the ready—should I fetch for you, sir? I am at your service, my liege lord.

I was born when Seamus III was already eight, a long and healthy life for a wolfhound, and he died at the well-advanced age of eleven when I was three; I would swear my first clear memory is my mother sobbing at Seamus III’s burial site in the field behind our house (who dug that one, I wonder—she must have hired one of the local men who come in November to harvest our trees), a burlap-wrapped body, her shaky hand squeezing then dropping in the collar and shamrock-shaped ID tag, then a clod of dirt. I remember her wailing over the fresh-filled grave, keening, she said it was, a traditional Irish rite, how the banshee fairy woman announced the death of a loved one; legend claims a banshee’s cries are the most mournful sounds on earth. Seamus IV had some kind of genetic abnormality, and died barely post-puppy in my mother’s arms. Seamus V suffered a horrible bone cancer when she was six or seven, I think (“Seamus” to my mother was a unisex name); I remember the local livestock vet arriving to put her down, my mother begging for another day, another hour, surely there was something still to be done, but the vet insisting, syringe in hand, that she was suffering, that it was time. We owe them that, he said, a good end; it’s a mercy. Seamus VI at seven was accidentally shot during hunting season, his brindled coat resembling a deer (sort of), as a neighboring farmer tried to convince my hysterical mother. By then I knew the ritual; my mother’s banshee wails, her locking herself with a bottle or two of whiskey (Jameson’s) in her room to mourn for days, her private wake, I suppose. By then it was my job to dig the Seamus graves, to sew the burlap shrouds—I was used to physical labor, after all (farmwork, 4H Club), and pretty strong for a girl, and my mother has always found it easier to just have me take care of whatever needs to be done around the place. I’d cook her a rich Irish stew or savory shepherd’s pie, bake fresh soda bread, coax her to eat. I’d wash the urine from her sheets or vomit from her hair, persuade her into our big porcelain bathtub and gently bathe away her whiskied sweat, eventually get her back to a functioning, if bleak and saddened normal. By the time I was twenty there were many Seamus burial mounds behind our house, each marked by a jagged rock I’d dragged across the big field from our perimeter wall. They need land to roam, those dogs, but they also need room to die.

And then at some point a new Seamus puppy would arrive, and my mother would rebloom with this infusion of fresh life and love in our house; back to platters of pricey fresh-ground sirloin and beef bones from the butcher (a forty-five-minute drive I made each way, twice a week), monthly dogbaths in that big tub, and a brand-new collar and shamrock tag (“Seamus #”), and her king-sized bed gradually settling back into a sag with the increasing weight of the growing dog. Too ra loo ra lo ral, I would sometimes hear her croon to the Seamus in the night, the sweetest of Irish lullabies,

Over in Killarney, many years ago

My mother sang a song to me in tones so soft and low

Just a simple little ditty in her good old Irish way

And I’d give the world if I could hear that song of hers today….

I loved all the Seamuses, truly, such lovely and loving animals, but they were my mother’s dogs; she was their beloved mistress, they were always at her beck and call, anxious to please. They could soften her eyes and prompt a lilting laugh with their antics, inspire a happy exasperation as she brushed burrs from their coats, her mock-protests at their playful puppy nips or determined, crushing crawl into and sprawl across her lap. My mother’s had a hard, unromantic life, and I’ve always felt so grateful for the joy they’ve brought her, all the Seamuses, really.

Which made it difficult when my mother got ill, and then more ill over the years, fluid swelling her belly, a parchment tinge to her skin, the skin itself going veiny and thin. In addition to my regular chores, there was getting her to and from the doctors, the treatments and tests (bloodwork, ultrasounds, MRI), and then the overnight hospital stays (biopsy, endoscopy). It’s an hour’s drive from our nowhere place to just about anywhere, and so I would back-and-forth a great deal to check on the Seamus, feed the Seamus its beef and bones (strict instructions from my mother not to spoil him with people food), clean up the eggplant-accidents (my mother was never very disciplined in her housebreaking), bathe the Seamus, take the Seamus on a long leashed walk or run him/her around our fenced property, curl up to sleep with the Seamus (the only times they were allowed to sleep squeeze-curled with me in my little bed), as the dog cannot be left alone for long. That would be cruel. Independent in spirit, wolfhounds nevertheless are deep-feeling, and prone to attachment; they become morose when apart too long from their human family. They get hungry for love, like some people do, I suppose. In my mother’s absence I knew I was second-best for the Seamuses, but nevertheless they always demonstrated a dutiful appreciation for my care. I knew, though, not to get too attached to the warmth of their shaggy bodies, their delicious mushroomy smell in my bed.

My mother’s liver outlived both Seamus VI and Seamus VII, but now we have Seamus VIII, a fully mature male of three, with a beautifully mottled coat of gray and black and fawn, and expressive chocolate eyes. He is a massive beast of a beast, standing almost four feet high, 160 pounds, commanding and majestic in form, with the sweetest of temperaments. The gentlest of giants, Seamus VIII has always been especially devoted to my mother; in her presence he reverts to the clumsy overenthusiasm of a puppy: sloppy tongue lolling from a grinning mouth, constant nose-nudging her hand for a caress or stroke. He follows her from room to room like a needy, anxious child, leans against her when she stands at the kitchen counter, the way I remember as a toddler leaning against a Seamus for comfort and support. He almost knocks her down with his exuberant full-body hugs (six feet tall up on his hind legs, this one), which I beg her not to allow anymore—she bruises so easily, now. When she was away a full two weeks for her transplant (I’d had to convince the doctor to do it, Please, I’ll keep her off the whiskey, I swear, I’ll watch her diet), Seamus whimpered constantly as he padded around his mistress-less home, indifferent to my affection. She was furious the doctor wouldn’t allow me to bring Seamus to visit her in the hospital (I should never have told him Seamus was an Irish Wolfhound, she admonished me), and for those weeks she was away he barely touched his ground-sirloin platter, his fresh-sawed bone. I tried to tempt him with fresh organ meats as a treat, a still-dripping beef liver and heart, but all I got was a polite sniff and lick-taste, and a mournful trudge from the room. I wondered if the meat—butchered, chilled, smelling of plastic wrap and brown paper—was too civilized for him, against his nature. Perhaps he’d eat a meal he’d hunted himself, but I couldn’t let him go loose outside our property, among our neighbor’s chickens and pigs, the scent of woodland deer; even the gentlest of Irish Wolfhounds can have their prey-instinct triggered. I told myself when he got hungry enough, he’d eat (what my mother used to say to me, I remember, as she took my plate away, if I ever got fussy about food), that he wasn’t going to pine away, and to tell the truth, I had little appetite myself without my mother to look after. The house seemed so empty, with just Seamus and me, both of us adrift. Anyway, she’ll be home soon, I told Seamus, scratching his head, she’ll be fit as a fiddle, and we’ll all be back to normal.

Which we were for a while, the three of us, my in-the-pink-again mother requesting a first-dinner-home toast to her health (Slainte!), barely touching the drink just once to her lips. Seamus galloped about the table, and she indulged him with bites from the Welcome Home! meal I’d prepared (corned beef and cabbage) until she simply laughed, put her plate on the floor for him to wolf it all down. After doing the dishes I lit a fire in the living room and we watched an old, oft-viewed video of Riverdance, my mother cuddled with Seamus on the doily’d couch, me in my chair, both of us marveling at the calibrated perfection of Irish dance. I’d wanted to take lessons when I was a little girl, I remember, but it was always just too difficult for my mother to arrange.

But as weeks passed, I watched that first single sip become a nightly ritual again, go from a wee dram in a sherry glass to a rising-level of Jameson’s in a fat snifter, and eventually her morning cup of coffee become an Irish one. When I reminded her of the doctor’s warnings, pleaded that she be careful, she became angry with me—I had no right to treat her like a child, stop pestering her, why did I always make such a fuss? Didn’t I want her to have any joy in this miserable life? And then a few months later I was awakened one night by a moaning, unearthly howl, and stumbled to her room to find her writhing in pain, her belly a hard jaundiced drum, Seamus pacing in mad circles around her bed. He lifted his snout to the ceiling and let out another deep howl of despair, a heartbreaking sound I’d never heard him make. I hurried to lock him in the kitchen and then wrap my mother in a blanket, carry her to the car, lay her down carefully in the back seat and race the panicked hour to the hospital, babbling reassurance that we were almost there, all would be fine, I’d never let anything happen to her. I heard choked sounds, thought she was weeping, crying, gasping in pain and trying to be so brave, but when I saw she was asleep, or unconscious, I realized the fearful choking cries were mine.

The transplant was unsuccessful, the doctor explained. And, no, shaking his head, he would not authorize a second one, although I begged him, Please, there must be something you can do for her, please! No, he said, she is not a viable candidate, and I needed to think about palliative care, now, about finding a hospice nurse. But I knew my mother would never allow that, a stranger in the house. No, I said to him in return, firmly, I will take care of her myself. She will want to be home, in her own house, her own bed, with her dog. And with me. He reluctantly agreed—this could still go on for weeks, months even, he warned—then gave me a prescription for morphine (a stingy one, I thought), instructions for calling a hospice nurse to come to the house, when it was time. You’ll know when it’s time, he assured me. No worries, I said, I can do whatever needs to be done.

I’ve moved all the furniture out of her room, had a hospital bed delivered and set up, bought packages of adult diapers, a case of Pedialyte. We have to look after her now, I tell Seamus, like she’s always taken such good care of us, and he nods, compassion in his wise eyes. I make her all her favorite foods, rich with Kerrygold butter and salt. I’ve moved the TV into her room, so she can watch Riverdance, and she mostly lies there, dreaming and drifting, as if transported to another time or place. Seamus is so gentle with her, offering delicate little licks on her arms, careful not to knock over the tumbler of Pedialyte or box of tissue on her bedside stand with his sweeping tail. There is no room for him in the hospital bed (Why didn’t you order a queen size, she’d asked me, cross), but he stands guard over her all day, leaning against the bedrails and gazing at her with his anxious love, he sleeps on the rug beside her bed all night, and I know he will come and get me if need be, he’ll sense when she wants me there. Eventually, when she stops eating, I begin spiking her Pedialyte with whiskey, to juice the morphine high, give her an extra little joy. I owe her that, making the end as good as I can. I sponge-bathe her regularly, stroke fragrant lotion into her dry, fragile skin, comb her hair. I talk about happy memories, all the Seamuses she loved over the years. It is taking longer than I’d thought, yes, but I am grateful for every hour, every day. I fight down the urge to cry when I’m with her; I worry if I begin to cry, the cries will become wails, the wails shrieks, and then she will be afraid, my mother, she will fear the banshee has arrived to herald her death, that the end is near, and I will do anything in my power to save her from that distress.

I hear a crash one night, though, I stumble groggily from my bed to her room, and there is Seamus, standing atop my mother in the hospital bed, his massive weight must be crushing her, I fear, Seamus, no, I yell, and he is licking desperately at her face, I hear her slight yelp of pain, he is nipping at her, I realize, so starved for her affection, he must be, so hungry to demonstrate his love, and Stop it, I yell, I grab his collar, I hurl him down from the bed to the floor where he slinks like a puppy, cowering at my anger. My mother is weeping, confused, her face blotched, I can already see the violet bruises on her yellow skin, the drop of blood he has drawn from her lip. I drag Seamus from her room, amazed at my own strength, and close the door firmly, safely against him. How frightened she must have been in her morphine haze, it pains me to think, to have a wild animal like that leap upon her, what savage beast she must fear I’d let loose in the house.

I wash her face with tender care, murmur soothing words: I’m here, Mother, it’s all right, I’m here. Then carefully, so carefully, I balance my weight on the edge of her bed. I sit then lie down beside her and take her in my arms, careful not to crack her delicate bones. There is a whiff of fragility about her now, the sweet scent of impending decay, perhaps, before the stench of rot. I stroke her hair, I want to tell her how much I love and need her, thank her for all the sacrifices and hard work she did to raise me on her own. But what I do instead is sing, I Too ra loo ra loo ral to her as softly as I can. Hush now, don’t you cry…. That’s an Irish Lullaby. And I feel her stir in my arms, Am I hurting her, I wonder, but then I sense her movements are those of struggle, of distress. I realize she is pushing at me, as if trying to push me away from her, out of her bed and away from her, and then

Seamus,

I hear her whisper, plead. Seamus.

I get up. I open her bedroom door, and there he is, lying patiently in the hall, waiting. His tail gives one tentative wag. His chocolate eyes are full of longing, and hope. I open the door wider, I gesture him in as you might offer welcome to a treasured, long-awaited guest. He pads eagerly past me into her room, and I close the door behind them.

Legend claims an Irish Wolfhound imported to America in the early 1920s killed twenty wolves all on its own. A wolf has the more powerful canine teeth and jaw strength, yes, but a wolfhound can sense, or create, a weakness in its prey—they’re skilled at swiping a fleeing wolf’s hind leg with a massive paw, causing it a stumble or injury, thereby gaining an advantage in the final fight to the death. Sometimes hunters ceased feeding their hounds a while before a hunt, for several days at least, to hone their appetite for blood. Their instinct to kill is hard-wired, once provoked, and I imagine such a dog, especially when triggered by the scent of a cornered animal’s weakness, or a desperate, growing hunger, would make a quick end to things.

For now, I work on digging, to be at the ready. I will wrap whatever remains are left in a bit of burlap, fill in the grave with shoveled clods of dirt, one more mound behind the house. I’ll drag over a new stone for a marker. I will keen for an appropriate while, of course, my dutiful mournful wails drifting across the fields.

And then I’ll go back to the house where the dog will be waiting. I’ll light a fire, and he’ll settle down contentedly on the hearth rug. I’ll pour myself a whiskey, raise a glass to her. Slainte. Seamus VIII and I will get used to this new normal, just the two of us. His devotion and attachment to me will grow. He will join me for a cuddle on the couch soon. We will bring joy to each other, I’m sure.

I pause at my chore, sweating, to look back at the house. It might still take a while, a few days or even a week, but I can wait. When the time does come, I know the dispatch will be swift. A mercy, perhaps. An Irish lullaby.

Tara Ison is the author of four novels: A Child out of Alcatraz, a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize; The List; Rockaway; and At the Hour Between Dog & Wolf. She also has written the short story collection Ball and the essay collection Reeling Through Life: How I Learned to Live, Love, and Die at the Movies, a PEN Southwest Book Award winner for Creative Nonfiction. Her work has appeared in Tin House, Salon, Electric Literature, the Kenyon Review, the Rumpus, Nerve, Black Clock, TriQuarterly, the Mississippi Review, the Santa Monica Review, O, the Oprah Magazine, and numerous anthologies.