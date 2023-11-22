coup de vieux

For Tom Magee
thrice in three nights
the dead have come my way
twice it is you
twin cities accent
rough and low
like a globus
in your throat
I can hear the timbre
yet I cannot carry
back a word you say
then last night my grandfather
an ancient apparition
if younger than he
would be alive
eighth of a millennium
since his shtetl birth and all
that’s left is this bird boned specter
perched in an adirondack chair
as my father recalls to me
his generosity
and even in sleep
I know something is
wrong here
even in sleep
I know this is
a dream
my grandfather less
sentient than
a sack of rags
maybe ghostlike is the better term
he was not my father’s
father and he was not
by any account
a generous man although
he was mostly so with me
until (that is) I began
to become older and he
began to lose his wits
two circumstances disconnected
but for having taken place at once
my father now
in relative affliction
if not yet broken
on the point of breaking
hard pressed to speak
to push the words out
eyes staring from
a furrowed face
that may as well be
carved from crumbled stone
so what then of you
first ever roommate
dead a year or possibly two
I don’t remember
which only reaffirms
everything we understood
ours was not a relationship
as much as a calculation
an algorithm for distance
in shared space
what I mean is
even when we lived together
we were scarcely partners
except that february evening
in the boston greyhound
me on acid and you
electing to miss
your own bus
to ensure I safely
boarded mine
providential
plain and simple
to have you in attendance
we were never
fellow travelers
in that way
now it’s as if I am
visiting you in your death dream
calling on you
wherever you have gone
what is this living anyway
what does it mean to disappear
what is dissolution
the way of flesh
or soul or
spirit
what is it like where
you have traveled
how does it feel
to slip the body’s bounds
you’re dead
I said to you
the first night
you materialized
and yet you
returned
again to
leave no doubt
no sort of message
I might use
now you’re nowhere
and I can only wonder
at the dead
and the near dead
their signs and symbols
hollowed out
deflating slowly
balloons
withered
from within
coup de vieux
is french for it
when suddenly one ages
you did not live
long enough for that
although what do I know
I never encountered you again
just the photograph
accompanying your death notice
in the alumni news
David L. Ulin, a contributing editor at Zyzzyva, is Professor of the Practice of English at USC, and editor of the journal Air/Light. He is the author or editor of a dozen books, including Sidewalking: Coming to Terms with Los Angeles, shortlisted for the PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay, and Writing Los Angeles: A Literary Anthology, which won a California Book Award.