coup de vieux

For Tom Magee

thrice in three nights

the dead have come my way

twice it is you

twin cities accent

rough and low

like a globus

in your throat

I can hear the timbre

yet I cannot carry

back a word you say

then last night my grandfather

an ancient apparition

if younger than he

would be alive

eighth of a millennium

since his shtetl birth and all

that’s left is this bird boned specter

perched in an adirondack chair

as my father recalls to me

his generosity

and even in sleep

I know something is

wrong here

even in sleep

I know this is

a dream

my grandfather less

sentient than

a sack of rags

maybe ghostlike is the better term

he was not my father’s

father and he was not

by any account

a generous man although

he was mostly so with me

until (that is) I began

to become older and he

began to lose his wits

two circumstances disconnected

but for having taken place at once

my father now

in relative affliction

if not yet broken

on the point of breaking

hard pressed to speak

to push the words out

eyes staring from

a furrowed face

that may as well be

carved from crumbled stone

so what then of you

first ever roommate

dead a year or possibly two

I don’t remember

which only reaffirms

everything we understood

ours was not a relationship

as much as a calculation

an algorithm for distance

in shared space

what I mean is

even when we lived together

we were scarcely partners

except that february evening

in the boston greyhound

me on acid and you

electing to miss

your own bus

to ensure I safely

boarded mine

providential

plain and simple

to have you in attendance

we were never

fellow travelers

in that way

now it’s as if I am

visiting you in your death dream

calling on you

wherever you have gone

what is this living anyway

what does it mean to disappear

what is dissolution

the way of flesh

or soul or

spirit

what is it like where

you have traveled

how does it feel

to slip the body’s bounds

you’re dead

I said to you

the first night

you materialized

and yet you

returned

again to

leave no doubt

no sort of message

I might use

now you’re nowhere

and I can only wonder

at the dead

and the near dead

their signs and symbols

hollowed out

deflating slowly

balloons

withered

from within

coup de vieux

is french for it

when suddenly one ages

you did not live

long enough for that

although what do I know

I never encountered you again

just the photograph

accompanying your death notice

in the alumni news

David L. Ulin, a contributing editor at Zyzzyva, is Professor of the Practice of English at USC, and editor of the journal Air/Light. He is the author or editor of a dozen books, including Sidewalking: Coming to Terms with Los Angeles, shortlisted for the PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay, and Writing Los Angeles: A Literary Anthology, which won a California Book Award.