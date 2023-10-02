‘Any Orange Is Orange’

Since Happy started saving lives, he’s gotten superstitious. You learn quick—don’t call him up on his shift and ask, How’s the day going? Any calls? because then for sure the radio will start, and they’ll be racing over, lights and sirens, to a one-bedroom in Pelican Bluff on Cooper Candy Drive, which is all gravel and no pavement, and a tire-busting pothole every quarter mile, and the parking lot full of lost dogs and baby diapers, and the ambulance too big so he parks on the grass, and the one-bedroom doorway so slim the stretcher won’t ram through. Not to mention the life-or-death trouble of the person inside.

So you have to ask Happy anything but. For example, How much sleep did you get? Is Florence’s tongue still green? Florence is the dog they’ve got running around the station. She has troubles herself, not life-or-death, but of course how can you know?

On one arm, Happy has tattooed all of this: the ghostly shape of Australia, words from Jeremiah, a dying flower tree. I don’t ask him about each tattoo because it’s like asking about someone’s dreams. They’ll go on and on until you stop them. We’ve been dating two months, and I’m seeing how long we can go without talking about his tattoos. On his other arm there’s a Magritte pipe. That one he told me about, but I didn’t listen. I was too far gone on Hot Toddy.

Happy has been discussing love. When you have death in front of you so much, that’s what you do. His version of love is sexy and starry. We’re on our way. Meaning we keep each other entertained. He believes in meant-to-be. Me? I don’t believe the starry shit. I believe in talking about your day and making noodle soup and Whiskey Bourbons and then not talking and playing Joni Mitchell or sitting outside and listening to pricked up insect life.

I’m telling you all this because the last time Happy was written up really changed him. Happy has been written up five times. The first time was before I knew him. He was driving down Tropicana with lights and sirens with Billy the paramedic. The offense was Happy was talking on his phone. Turns out he was talking to his dying grandmother, on her hospital bed in Mobile, but Billy didn’t care. Somebody else was dying too, and they were on their way to them, and Happy’s job was to drive. Happy wasn’t getting paid to think about dire parts of his own life.

Happy’s second write-up was before I knew him. He’d brought a dog back in the ambulance. He’d been on a call by himself, and there were all these pitiful puppies roaming the saggy neighborhood, and he couldn’t take it. Happy was screaming his heart to pieces. There was one yellow dog sitting on the porch with a bad leg and broken off tail, and that was the one that got him. All the patient needed was aspirin and a heart check, so that’s what Happy did, and then he swooped up the dog and put him in the back of the ambulance, and that’s what you’re not supposed to do. Happy brought the dog to his one-bedroom, and they lived like that for a couple weeks, until one day Happy messed up and left the door open and the dog ran away.

The third and fourth write-ups—Happy won’t talk about those. I’m telling you about the fifth. You need to know how Happy feels about orange birds. To Happy, orange on a bird is luck. Any orange at all—on his chest, his head, around his eyes, any orange means luck to Happy. Fire orange, pale orange, any orange is orange. And when he sees orange on a bird while you’re walking outside or driving, he’ll point to it and say, Luck for the day. It doesn’t matter if it’s ten at night, he’ll say it. But there’s something else along with it. If he sees an orange bird stay still, this is luck of the worst kind. He has to see the bird in flight or flying off of something in order for it to be luck that’s good. Happy knows it’s exhausting. He says, before I came around, no one really understood. One thing I won’t tell him is that whenever I’m by myself and see a bird with any orange, I don’t think it’s luck. Another thing I will never, ever tell him is that sometimes I am with him and see a bird with orange on it, and if he doesn’t see it, I don’t say anything. I wonder how long I’ll keep that up. I wonder if one day I’ll think I have to start telling him any and every orange bird I see. One time we were driving to Lonny’s Hardware and had three different sightings in the neighborhood. I asked Happy if he thought the birds were incarnations of somebody, like his dead mother. The way people are about cardinals.

“Not like that,” he said, “they’re just luck all on their own.”

“Says who?” I said. “Where’d you hear anything about orange?”

Happy glared at me. He seized me up with his eyes so much that I shut up the rest of the way. Luck was luck, okay.

This is how Happy gets his fifth write-up. He and Billy are at the station, watching TV around 2 am, some recorded football game, and the call from dispatch comes through. 48 yr old man. Fell down. Dementia. They get their boots on and are in the truck in half a minute, with Happy driving, and Happy backing out. That was a 24-hour shift for Happy, 7 AM from one day until 7 AM the next. When he got off, sometimes he’d come straight to my place. Sometimes he’d bring donuts and set them on the kitchen counter and get snug in bed with me. I wanted him to shower before anything else, but he always waited til afternoon. I wanted him to Lysol his boots right after his shift, but he’d always wait on that too.

Always get the last word. Updates and special offers straight to your inbox. Keep up with the latest from ZYZZYVA by subscribing to our newsletter. By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge that your information will be used as described in our Privacy Notice.



One thing to know is that when you’re driving the ambulance, there’s a camera. If you go over 85, or if you brake or turn sudden, that camera pops on and films you. Happy has set the camera going lots of times. Billy calls him a movie star.

They have the patient in the back of the truck. It hasn’t been easy getting him in. From the floor of the assisted living place dining room, onto the stretcher, with two other care workers helping Billy and Happy. The man’s screaming for both god and the devil. Screaming about people trying to kill him. Billy’s in the back with the man while Happy drives to the hospital. This is lights and sirens all the way.

Happy starts to hear a loud sound, like hammering, like cracking.

“What the hell’s going on, man?” says Happy.

“He’s grinding his teeth,” says Billy.

“Fuck.”

“Yeah, that’s his teeth!” says Billy.

“Can’t you give him something? Calm him down?”

This is up to Billy, the medic, the boss, and Billy doesn’t answer.

Now Happy is doing some of his best driving work, smooth through the intersections, the red lights, taking the shortest route he knows, veering around each pothole.

But then it happens. It’s not just a baby bird with an inch of orange that he sees. It’s a full out, all over orange bird, fluffed out and grown. Orange everywhere, all over, the feathers, the beak. The bird is as orange as any orange Happy’s seen. Problem is, the bird’s not moving. Problem is, the bird’s perched on top a stop sign.

Happy points to the bird and says to himself, “Look at that luck.”

They get closer and closer. They’re coming up to it. All Happy needs Bird to do is fly off for the luck to happen. It’s a simple thing, Little Birdy. Flutter off the stop sign, fly home to your children or wild berry branch or wherever it is you think you love.

But Bird doesn’t fly. Bird keeps perched. And Happy can’t stomach it. He brakes hard in the middle of the road, in case Bird might change its mind. Bird clings to the stop sign.

“Fuck you!” Billy yells from the back. “What are you trying to do?”

And the patient’s grinding his teeth away.

But Happy couldn’t always tell you what he was doing. He couldn’t explain himself, he told me. So much of it felt automatic. Maybe he doesn’t even realize he was braking a whole ambulance, lights and sirens on, in the middle of the road. He’s thinking about Bird, and Bird is all there is to it.

The camera comes on. Happy does know that. Bird gives a little move but keeps stuck to the sign. Happy revs and lurches away.

Billy sticks his head up. “We’re going to have a talk, you and me,” he says. “Later on. We’re going to have a serious discussion.”

Happy knows to get to Lamar Hospital he has to go south on Goodwood, all the way to Archery. But that’s not what Happy does next. Happy circles back, makes three turns until he’s on Bird’s street again.

“You motherfucker. You crazy motherfucker!” says Billy.

“Calm down,” says Happy, “That Bird’s got to fly off now. This time around.”

“Who cares about the fucking bird? Get to Lamar, get to Lamar! That bird don’t mean shit. Goddamn you!”

But Happy won’t let up until he sees that bird fly off. He’s thinking about the man’s soul and his own. This is the kind of luck that can really affect the man’s life. Happy wants the man to live, and if there’s bad luck on the drive to the hospital, then what will that mean for the man? What will that mean for Happy? Happy believes in souls. He has all his life. If you know Happy, you know that.

They’re approaching Bird, and Bird’s on the stop sign, not moving. And Happy sees a strange thing. Even the stop sign has a little orange on it. Someone got at it with some spray paint, and there’s a stripe of orange on the “O” just below the talons of the bird. Happy might be in paradise when Bird moves. The patient’s grinding away in the back, and Happy’s strangling the steering wheel, and Billy’s screaming and steaming. Lights and sirens on, the camera filming it all. And Bird’s not flying off. In fact, Bird’s not moving at all. Bird’s little talons are hooked around the stop sign. It is like the statue of a bird. Maybe, Happy thinks, Bird is dead. This can happen to birds. They go stiff and stay just like that. Then you look at them and think they’re alive, and you go about your own day and you never noticed and you disregarded the dead thing.

Happy decides to try again. If he doesn’t try, he’ll hate himself forever. He’ll keep himself up at night, thinking about the simple thing he could have done that he didn’t do. Patience. Wait. Drive around again. He would never forgive himself for not doing a thing that could help this man, could save this patient. Happy has to give them all luck. The patient needs more luck than Happy. So he circles back again. He makes the three turns in a square until they’re on Bird’s road. Billy can’t believe it.

“I can’t believe this! They’ll fire you this time. They’ll shit you right out. They’ll fuck you over and shit you out.”

Happy’s looking at not-moving Bird. Bird’s still clinging to the stop sign. Happy tells himself a beautiful thing. He tells himself a beautiful thing about Bird’s soul. If he looks very closely, he can see Bird’s inside. He can see something like the ghost soul of Bird leaving the orange bird body, and flying away, and that is the part that moves and leaves, and that is what brings luck to them all, to Happy, to Billy, and especially the patient, and if Happy does not allow himself to think this, to believe it, then he can’t truly believe in anything, because somewhere inside us we have to know that something within us can move, even when we ourselves are stiff and gone, that something, something inside us, flutters up and awake.

Olivia Clare Friedman is the author of the story collection Disasters in the First World and the poetry collection The 26-Hour Day. Her debut novel, Here Lies, was published in March 2022 by Grove Atlantic. Her fiction has appeared in The Paris Review, The O. Henry Prize Stories, Granta, and McSweeney’s Quarterly Concern, among other publications. Raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she teaches creative writing at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she holds the title of Nina Bell Suggs Endowed Professor.