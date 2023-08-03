Poetry Takes Bloom

In the late spring of 2020, when everything seemed a bit bleak, I received a phone call from my old friend Hannah Fries, a poet who’d known me when I was writing poems and working on a farm in the Berkshires. Hannah is now an editor at Storey Press, and she had a fascinating proposal for me: Would I like to put together a new anthology of gardening poems? Something diverse and earthy that spoke to what it’s like to garden now, in an era when both we and the planet feel so very fragile?

My heart leapt. The timing was uncanny. I had been out in the yard putting in the special variety of fog-tolerant tomato plant that our Ukranian neighbor had been so kind as to leave on my doorstep. In those days, that kind of gesture—sharing a tomato plant, or planting it—could sustain you through another hard day. It could remind you that despite all, we share so much—soil, a planet, and that like plants, we long to tendril toward one another.

Always get the last word. Updates and special offers straight to your inbox. Keep up with the latest from ZYZZYVA by subscribing to our newsletter. By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge that your information will be used as described in our Privacy Notice.



I’ve always been a gardener—from my parents’ graduate school plot, a magical web of pumpkin and tomato vines near student housing in Wisconsin, through to planning youth programming in the ’90s for a community garden in West Berkeley that works on food justice, to a community garden in Brooklyn that apparently housed forty-two species of pollinator when the rest of the nearby city blocks had just two. I believe in the radical abundance that gardens offer—they bring together people and critters and soil and plants in dense and beautiful space, and they remind us that when we tend the earth, it tends us back. In their density, in their ability to reroute our attention, they give us space for wonder, for reflection, and delight. In this way, they are not unlike poems, which are the dense gardens we make out of words.

So of course, when Hannah called, I said yes. And I assembled my first anthology: Leaning Toward Light: Poems for Gardens and the Hands That Tend Them. Including work by, among others, Ross Gay, Mariana Goycoechea, Robert Hass, Brenda Hillman, Ada Limón, and Brynn Saito, the book comes out August 29. The launch event at the UC Berkeley Botanical Garden is sold out, but there will be events at Bookshop Santa Cruz on August 31, Books Inc. Berkeley on October 4; Litquake, and Napa Bookmine on October 26.

This poem by Cynthia White captures some of the tender awareness that gardening brought during the pandemic, but I am happy to say that gardening is not just a remedy for that particular crisis. Just like writing poetry, gardening helps us activate our joy and surprise and curiosity about the world. It helps us participate in our own lives, and in the passages of life itself. The great thinker Allison Gopnik has said that we don’t take care of what we love, we love what we take care of. Gardening is an act of care that helps us access our love for the planet we very well may be losing. It calls us into deeper relation with human and nonhuman community. It allows us to savor everything here, now. It reminds us, in Cynthia’s words, “of nematodes and fungi,” of “crocuses and snowdrops,” and of a world that despite all, can keep making “more of itself”—just as we, too, still can. Of what abundance we could still cultivate for one another.