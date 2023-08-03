‘Gardeners’ World, or What I Did During the Plague’

For that hour, only the earth
of his garden. Dark and friable
as chocolate cake, thronging
with nematodes and fungi,
more microbes in a spoon than humans
on the planet. A fear-free hour.
An hour without my trip-wired heart.
Were you aware the peony,
like the potato, is a tuber?
I was in love with his green
suspenders. I wanted to climb inside
his wellies and ample sweater,
weave fences out of willow sticks,
my old retriever dozing in the grass.
Outside my door lay California—
land of exceptional drought, abundant
fire. My own beds overrun
with want. And so, each night,
I watched a kind Englishman tend
gooseberries, exquisite crimson
dahlias, pale drifts of crocuses and snowdrops.
I learned how to harvest seeds, prune
a geranium, keep my rose bush blooming
all December. How to take cuttings
from my lilac so it would go on making
more of itself, its beauty and its sweetness.
Cynthia White’s poems have appeared in Adroit, Massachusetts Review, Southern Poetry Review, and in ZYZZYVA Issue 109. She was a finalist for Nimrod’s Pablo Neruda Prize and the winner of the Julia Darling Memorial Prize from Kallisto Gaia Press. She lives in Santa Cruz, California.