‘Gardeners’ World, or What I Did During the Plague’

Cynthia White

"The Gardener," by Georges Seurat. 1882–83. Oil on wood. The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
For that hour, only the earth

of his garden. Dark and friable

as chocolate cake, thronging

with nematodes and fungi,

more microbes in a spoon than humans

on the planet. A fear-free hour.

An hour without my trip-wired heart.

Were you aware the peony,

like the potato, is a tuber?

I was in love with his green

suspenders. I wanted to climb inside

his wellies and ample sweater,

weave fences out of willow sticks,

my old retriever dozing in the grass.

Outside my door lay California—

land of exceptional drought, abundant

fire. My own beds overrun

with want. And so, each night,

I watched a kind Englishman tend

gooseberries, exquisite crimson

dahlias, pale drifts of crocuses and snowdrops.

I learned how to harvest seeds, prune

a geranium, keep my rose bush blooming

all December. How to take cuttings

from my lilac so it would go on making

more of itself, its beauty and its sweetness.

Cynthia White’s poems have appeared in AdroitMassachusetts ReviewSouthern Poetry Review, and in ZYZZYVA Issue 109. She was a finalist for Nimrod’s Pablo Neruda Prize and the winner of the Julia Darling Memorial Prize from Kallisto Gaia Press. She lives in Santa Cruz, California. 

