Sasha and I landed in Kishinev as the sun was rising and took a bus from the tarmac to our terminal. I hadn’t slept on either of the flights and felt the edges of reality ungluing. The bus was stuffed to the windows with blue-eyed children waving American coloring books, women in sweatsuits carrying knockoff purses, and men wearing gold chain necklaces and is-this-my-life faces. Or maybe they liked their lives just fine. My grandmother said that in the former Soviet Union, adults who smiled at strangers were either imbeciles or were mocking you. Maybe she was onto something. Maybe some of the worst things that happened to me—the ones I’d courted and the ones I hadn’t—could have been prevented by not smiling at the wrong person. I felt a surge of gratitude for my dour brothers and sisters of Air Moldova, for our brief, disposable interactions.

At baggage claim, posters advertised Moldova’s varied offerings: three elderly women in babushka headwraps held out a platter of bread; two elderly women in babushka headwraps played folksy string instruments; a white peasant blouse with blue stitching swayed on a clothesline. By the carousel, a screaming toddler yanked the hem of her mother’s dress. Her mother tried to reason with her, before giving up and slapping the girl’s hands.

Our cab driver was a middle-aged man named Stanislav who chain-smoked the entirety of the ride. The city was old and green. Wildflowers in vibrant pinks and oranges dotted the cratered sidewalks. Cars zipped past each other in a game of whose-right-of-way-is-it, and when a Tesla cut us off, Stanislav called them a skatina under his breath. He told us the few luxury cars in the city were owned by oligarchs who’d paid four times their value in import costs, more wealth than many families would see in their lifetimes.

“We don’t have technology here to update Tesla software,” he said. “So they drive car with cool features off.”

The cab lurched over a pothole.

Stanislav smiled. “It is funny to watch rich person ruin fancy car on our roads.”

We drove along a boulevard flanked by symmetrical high-rise apartments. Chunks had peeled off the once-white buildings, exposing gray skin.

“The gates of the city,” Sasha told me. “Built in the seventies, like most buildings here. World War II destroyed almost everything.”

We asked Stanislav for a lunch recommendation, and he dropped us off at a café known for its sushi and hookah. We sat on the terrace, near a glittering statue of an armless woman like Venus de Milo if she were made of disco balls. A thin, calico cat padded over from a neighboring table, playing with my shoes as I flipped through the twenty-page menu. I couldn’t read much Russian, let alone Moldovan, but there were photos of each dish. All the sushi seemed to feature cream cheese. Embarrassing to have expected borsch and stuffed cabbage, to be shocked that landlocked Moldova had sushi at all. Sasha ordered two kinds of sushi, tomatoes with mozzarella, berry pavlova, bubblegum hookah, and a pot of bergamot black tea to share.

She still hadn’t explained what we were doing in Moldova. Three weeks earlier, she told me she’d purchased plane tickets on a whim and wanted me to come with her.

“I have unfinished business,” she’d said. We were on her couch, and she smelled sweet and a little smoky, like a candle that had just been snuffed.

“At least give me a hint,” I said.

“There’s a Russian proverb that goes, ‘So much is ruined by saying it aloud.’” She kissed me on the nose and left the couch.

“How do you say that in Russian?”

She didn’t answer. I wondered if she’d made the expression up.

“And I’m paying, obviously,” she shouted from the bathroom, addressing the anxiety I hadn’t vocalized.

“No way.”

“We both know you can’t afford it. Don’t be difficult.”

Sasha had never spoken of my finances so bluntly. Her voice had an impatient edge, like she knew I’d end up agreeing and wanted to skip to that part of the conversation. I protested a bit longer, if only symbolically. By the time she rejoined me on the couch, I’d already sent a time-off request to my manager.

The thought of traveling with Sasha, of glimpsing the facets of herself she so closely guarded, was intoxicating. Even more intoxicating was her demanding I join her, the mystery of what awaited me there. My unspoken role in her plans hung between us like an enchanted mist, promising everything. And now we were here, watching a waiter set up our hookah.

“So,” she said, once he left. “What do you think?”

“It’s so green. I wasn’t expecting that.”

She took a drag and exhaled bubblegum. “You were expecting Kishinev to be all potholes and crumbling buildings?”

“Honestly, I couldn’t picture it at all.”

Always get the last word. Updates and special offers straight to your inbox. Keep up with the latest from ZYZZYVA by subscribing to our newsletter. By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge that your information will be used as described in our Privacy Notice.



She passed me the hookah, and I took a deep breath. The stray cat began licking my ankles. There were spots of blood around its back and neck. I removed my sneaker and stroked it with my toes.

“Try this,” Sasha said, cracking the pavlova’s gauzy shell. She swept up meringue, a fluff of cream, and a raspberry with her spoon.

I opened my mouth.

Instead of feeding me, she passed me the spoon.

We were alone on the terrace but within view of the diners inside. Prior to our trip, I researched LGBT life in Moldova and was met with a warning: Moldova is not accepting of homosexuality, on a government or an interpersonal level. According to polls, two-thirds of citizens are in favor of removing all LGBT people from the country, and 95% state they would never be friends with an LGBT person. Though homosexuality was decriminalized in 1995, it is wise to keep a low profile given the country’s traditional values.

“Fuck,” I said, spooning the pavlova into my mouth. “That’s incredible.”

Was anything more erotic than watching Sasha eat blistered tomatoes? How she bit into them, rather than taking them whole. How they burst against her lips, glossing them with juice and seeds. The juice dripped through the table slats, wetting my foot. A warm buzz came over me, a little hit of joy.

Later, in our hotel room, I noticed my left foot was coated in dried blood. The wetness I’d taken for tomato juice—it was cat blood. My foot hadn’t been below Sasha’s mouth. I adjusted my life’s parameters like I was editing a photograph. I scrubbed the blood off in the bidet.

The sensation of unreality didn’t dissipate in the following days. It was Sasha’s first time back since immigrating when she was seven, and our itinerary was as frenzied as an everything-must-go sale. We visited the hospital where Sasha was born, a white and brown building called Institutul Mamei și Copilului, which made my hospital look like a luxury hotel. Several windows appeared to use white construction paper in place of blinds. Air conditioning units dangled from the building’s façade like unsocketed eyes.

A young couple exited the building cradling a bundled baby. They took selfies next to a chalice-shaped planter whose curly vines resembled bubbling champagne.

“My mom shared a room with seven other women when I was born,” Sasha told me. “Their milk hadn’t come in yet, but my mom’s was gushing. She ended up breastfeeding half the babies in that room.”

Sasha and I took an hour-long bus ride to Orheiul Vechi, an ancient city on a river housing caves, fortresses, and an old monastery. Endless sunflower fields. I photographed Sasha there, six-foot-tall flowers hugging her beneath a piercing blue sky. The photos came out overexposed, her eyes glowing an ethereal blue, the same tone as the sky. It was like accidentally photographing a god.

“More like seeing Jesus in a grilled cheese sandwich,” Sasha said, deleting the pictures from my phone. “I look deranged.”

I recovered them while she was in the bathroom.

“When will we see your family’s old apartment?” I asked inside a stone-walled café as we waited for our placinte to cool.

“At the end of the trip. I need to prepare myself,” Sasha said, sipping her tea.

“For what?”

“You ask too many questions, love. I need you to just be here with me.”

I wanted nothing more. I could even see myself being talked into moving to Kishinev. My landlord would find a new renter; the hospital would find a new secretary. I could try and squeeze more hours out of my mother’s health aide, guilt my grandmother into getting more involved in her daughter’s care.

“Okay,” I said, biting into the fried dough stuffed with sour cherries. “Whatever you need.”

It rained the day we visited the Jewish cemetery. It was overrun with weeds, and we had to bushwhack with our hands. Nettles and dried branches scratched our arms and legs as we forced our way around the headstones. They were old and worn and many names were unreadable. Most looked like shards of sidewalk—gray blocks cut at jagged angles and plunked unevenly atop the ground. Others resembled cement tree trunks with severed branches. Some were emblazoned with portraits; the people pictured didn’t smile. Even in death, they looked as though they were applying for a job in a factory or nagging their grandchildren to finish their soup. Wild berries and the blue labels of discarded water bottles were the only reprieve from the cemetery’s gray, brown, and green palette.

A groundskeeper prowled around the periphery, half-heartedly pulling weeds and hacking up phlegm. Aside from the three of us and the bodies in the ground, the place was deserted. I had the sense that everyone buried there had been forgotten. That this was where Jews were sent when there was no one left to claim them. But when we spoke with the groundskeeper, he said some families who lived abroad sent him monthly checks to tend their loved ones’ graves.

“He cleans the stones and sends the families pictures,” Sasha translated. “Every month, they get photos of their loved ones’ headstones.”

“If he’s doing his job, isn’t it the same picture every month?” I asked.

“That’s not the point. It’s about showing that he was here, that everything’s taken care of.”

“It must not be many families. Most of these graves look like shit. What does he do all day?”

The groundskeeper muttered something malignant-sounding. It was unclear if he was speaking to us, to himself, or to his companions in the ground.

Sasha winced. “He says the weeds serve a purpose—that obscuring the headstones protects them from being vandalized or stolen for use as building material.”

“God,” I said. “That’s so grim.”

“Jewish cemeteries all over Europe look like this,” Sasha said.

If I looked for my relatives in Saint Petersburg’s Jewish cemetery, I might find that weather, graffiti swastikas, and half a century of neglect had eroded their names too. The ones fortunate enough to be buried in a cemetery, anyway. No one was paying to keep their graves tidy. Then I realized that if my sister Debbie were dead, none of us would know where her body was.

“I should have warned you,” Sasha said. “I forgot what it’s like to come here for the first time. The guilt, that you live the way you do, that this is where they ended up.” She pushed aside a branch from which dried leaves hung like the wings of terrible insects. “The first time my parents brought me here, right before we immigrated to the U.S., I wept. My mother shook me until I stopped. ‘Remember this, Sashenka. Remember this is how our people lived. You are so very lucky you will grow up in America, the land of the free. No more crying in front of our dead. They deserve to see you happy. They deserve to know you will honor their sacrifices.’”

“She sounds like my grandmother,” I said. “What’s that Russian expression for laying stones on your soul?”

“Lazhit kamni na dushu,” Sasha said. “Exactly. They dump all this horror on you, and then act affronted when it fucks you up.”

She began plucking weeds from the nearest grave. Mangled underground roots pushed the headstone out of the ground like a crooked tooth. It belonged to someone named Lyudmilla Yevgenevna Korbatova, who’d died in her forties, leaving behind two children and no spouse. Instead of a photo, her headstone had an etching of a violin. I wondered if her husband had left her, if she’d never had a husband, if she was gay.

“Did you know her?” I asked.

“No.”

I got on my knees to help clear the weeds. I saved the yellow wildflowers and laid them atop the soil. We might have been the first people in decades to touch Lyudmilla’s grave, to say her name out loud.

“Okay,” Sasha said, brushing the dirt off the knees of her jeans. “Let’s go see my babushka.” She took my hand.

From my periphery, I saw the groundskeeper watching us, frowning, until we were out of sight. I felt the dead watching too, revolted by our queerness, or perhaps on some level relieved that future generations of Jews had attained unimaginable freedoms.

Sasha consulted a folded paper on which she’d circled the locations of several graves. She rotated it a couple times, reorienting herself to the cemetery’s layout.

“Okay,” she said. “This way.”

The graves grew increasingly decrepit the deeper we went. We stopped before a cracked cement headstone with Cyrillic etchings too faded to read. No portrait. It looked well-tended compared to the ones around it: the weeds had recently been cleared, the headstone washed.

“Hi, Babushka,” Sasha said, running her fingers across the top of the headstone. “Before we immigrated, my mom used to come here every week. My grandma’s name was visible the last time I was here.”

“What was her name?” I asked.

“Rita. Rita Davidovna Lebedinskaya.”

Sasha extracted a pebble from her pocket and placed it on the headstone. I had done the same when visiting my great-grandmother on her yahrzeit—the anniversary of her death—with my grandmother. She’d hand me a white stone to place on her mother’s grave while she recited the Mourner’s Kaddish. Our last visit together was four years ago. I was so rarely sober in her presence, it was possible she’d invited me to accompany her since. It was possible I’d promised to come but forgot.

“She was a baby during the war,” Sasha said. “When my family fled Kishinev, they took their black cow with them. Her name was Nochka—little night. A few weeks in, Nochka stepped on a land mine.”

“That’s awful.”

“And then Baba Rita got dysentery. Everyone thought she was going to die. No one had eaten in days.”

She touched the spot where her grandmother’s name had been and brought her fingers to her lips.

“Her aunt was clumsy and watched her feet when she walked to keep from tripping,” Sasha said. “One day, she noticed a potato half buried in the ground.”

“A potato.”

“Yes. She chewed it up and fed it to my babushka. And she ate the potato and lived.”

“She survived displacement and bombing and dysentery because of a potato.”

“Yes.”

“That’s…kind of magical. A sort of deus ex machina.”

A pinched look crept over her face, as though she’d smelled something foul. “This isn’t a fucking movie. She had digestive problems for years. She was too young to remember the evacuation, obviously, but it was always with her. She was a jumpy woman, and she used to cry if I didn’t finish my food. She called herself a human trash bag, because she wouldn’t allow any food to go to waste and would eat everyone’s leftovers, to the point of feeling sick.”

“You’re right. I’m sorry,” I said. “I never know how to react to Jewish trauma. To its extremity.”

“I’m aware that a potato shouldn’t have saved my grandmother, but that’s the story I was given.”

“I get it. I’m sorry.”

Sasha was still stroking the headstone, dirt darkening her fingertips. The rain started up again. Slow at first, and then torrential. We pretended not to notice. We stood there until the groundskeeper found us and demanded to know—I’m assuming—if we were crazy. He gestured for us to follow him, and we did. He led us out of the cemetery.

Baba Rita’s potato stalked us the rest of the trip. I awoke each morning with Nochka’s ghost on my chest. My hands, no matter how many times I washed them, smelled of potato. Starchy, earthen, like they were of the cemetery. It was in my hair, my clothes, Sasha’s hands, Sasha’s hair, Sasha’s clothes. I smelled it on the Barbie-doll woman manning the hotel reception desk. The long-abandoned banquet hall turned jungle where Sasha’s parents married. Every taxi.

I asked less questions and just went along with Sasha’s itinerary. My favorite food quickly became mamaliga, polenta dripping with feta and garlic butter. We turned down a lot of wine, which I learned was one of Moldova’s main exports. We visited Sasha’s preschool and elementary school (“There was this family of hedgehogs that lived in the bushes. I used to sneak them strawberries.”); the clinic where her father was treated when he was bitten by a pregnant, rabid dog (“They gave him the wrong antidote and he ended up with serum sickness.”); the medical school her mother would have attended if they didn’t have a quota for Jews (“Love what they’ve done with the place though—the marble bust and giant fountains are very chic.”).

I was thinking a lot about the patient who passed through my emergency room complaining of Shoah grief. I could feel her gloating, beaming I told you so from across the world. But told me what? That my suffering was historic, that Debbie’s disappearance was the latest iteration of a trauma imprinted in my bones, that when my sister walked the balcony railing at the nightclub, when we gave parts of ourselves to men who saw us as disposable, when we stuck things in our noses and throats and beneath our tongues, it was because, in 1950s Leningrad, our great-grandfather was shot in the street, and this was why our grandmother was so hard, why her love felt like cold hands shaking me awake, why our mother lived in this world but also in the other world, where neighbors were still spying, and hints of the horror to come flecked the media, and the firing squad was always around the corner?

Sasha and I didn’t speak about any of this. I was afraid of breaking whatever spell had enveloped us like plastic wrap. Maybe the potato smell and cow on my chest were an inoculation. Against what, I didn’t know. When she was young, Sasha was immunized against tuberculosis through a procedure that left a scar on her arm like a hole punched in paper. My grandmother had the same one. I liked the idea of being marked by Sasha.

Or maybe it wasn’t an inoculation, but an activation—an awakening of dormant cells.

Considering this made my lungs feel as if they belonged to someone else. Since childhood, I’d wished for the reprieve of blunted senses, for the ability to think and feel less. I was too sensitive to the energy of a situation, and I let that energy stand in for knowledge. Debbie walking the balcony railing was chaotic, memorable, deadly. It was sex and narcissism and pain and rage. The men who watched her saw a parlor trick. The women knew better; they saw a bleeding ulcer. I don’t know what I saw, but it was more than I wanted. All this was energy, and none of it was knowledge. I wished I could ask Debbie what question tightroping across the railing answered. I used to think she was acting alone.

Ruth Madievsky is the author of a bestselling poetry collection, Emergency Brake (Tavern Books, 2016). Her work appears in Harper’s Bazaar, Guernica, Literary Hub, Kenyon Review, Ploughshares, and elsewhere. She is a founding member of the Cheburashka Collective, a community of women and nonbinary writers from the former Soviet Union. Originally from Moldova, she lives in Los Angeles, where she works as an HIV and primary care pharmacist. “Moldova” will appear in her debut novel, All-Night Pharmacy, forthcoming from Catapult on July 11. A July Indie Next Pick, All-Night Pharmacy has been named a Best/Most Anticipated 2023 Book by over 20 venues, including the Los Angeles Times, Vogue, and Buzzfeed.