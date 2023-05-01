The Spring Issue, Now Available

Order your copy of Issue 125 today!
Fiction
- The Mysteries of the Universe by Anna Badkhen:
“I see now what this is about. I’m a professor and author in America, she’s in a war zone: to her, I’m rich and happy. How is she supposed to know about the cancer, the medical debt, Ksyusha’s student loans? So, I try to deflect.”
- Encyclopedia of Botany by Jane Marchant:
A daughter’s closely observed catalog of the flora around her Bay Area home, and of her family’s complex history of identity.
- Glint of Sport by Angie Sijun Lou:
“I don’t know if this story is true. You can’t divide truth from kitsch in this place…”
- Eulogy by William Hawkins:
In the wake of a funeral, a dead father’s legacy hangs over his surviving adult sons as they trudge into the lukewarm waters of the lake by the family pier.
- The Eye by Elodie Saint-Louis:
“When Theo spoke, she thought, you could see all of these places on his body. Vyros, Hymettus, Loutro, Parnitha. The land was in him. It was the river running out of his mouth. The words that bumped into each other gently but never spilled over, petering out into a gentle sway.”
- Plus more fiction by Perry Janes, David Hayden (there be strange happenings in a dilapidated insurance building in Chicago), and Wendy Elizabeth Wallace.
Nonfiction
- Jane Marchant on the flora around her Bay Area home—and her family’s complex history of identity.
Poetry
- Jason Allen-Paisant, Dan Alter, Allison Benis White, Ricardo Cázares, E.G. Cunningham, Peter LaBerge, Joyce Mansour, Maria Zoccola
Art
- Sofia Bonati
*Orders shipping in early May.