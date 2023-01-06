Here, an olive votive keeps the sunset lit,
the Korean twenty-somethings talk about hyphens,
graduate school, and good pot. A group of four at a window
table in Carpinteria discuss the quality of wines in Napa Valley versus Lodi.
Here, in my California, the streets remember the Chicano
poet whose songs still bank off Fresno’s beer-soaked gutters
and almond trees in partial blossom. Here, in my California,
we fish out long noodles from the pho with such accuracy
you’d think we’d done this before. In Fresno, the bullets
tire of themselves and begin to pray five times a day.
In Fresno, we hope for less of the police state and more of a state of grace.
In my California, you can watch the sun go down
like in your California, on the ledge of the pregnant
twenty-second century, the one with a bounty of peaches and grapes,
red onions and the good salsa, wine and chapchae.
Here, in my California, paperbacks are free,
farmer’s markets are twenty-four hours a day and
always packed, the trees and water have no nails in them,
the priests eat well, the homeless eat well.
Here, in my California, everywhere is Chinatown,
everywhere is K-Town, everywhere is Armeniatown,
everywhere a Little Italy. Less confederacy. No internment in the Valley.
Better history texts for the juniors.
Here, in my California, a grizzly bear will not get shot.
In my California, free sounds and free touch. Free questions, free answers.
Free songs from parents and poets, those hopeful bodies of light.