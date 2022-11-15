ZYZZYVA Studio Exclusive

Flat Map

Yuri Herrera

Posted on by Zack Ravas
Perhaps they could have saved the lives of all those who died chasing the truth to the ends of the earth if they’d thought more about, say, the thickness of trees. But these people, like all people, felt compelled to see things with their own eyes, which would later be eaten by the fish. And
