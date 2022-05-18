The Immense Presence of the Mist: Q&A with ‘The Red Arrow’ author William Brewer
Kristen Iskandrian
It’s probably fitting that I thought often of Keats while reading William Brewer’s The Red Arrow (Knopf; 272 pages), specifically, the odes, all of which seek to create vessels—the “alien corn” of existence—into which the unknowable and unnamable can be contained. Brewer is a poet, after all, whose brilliant collection I Know Your Kind, about
You make ZYZZYVA possible.
Join in our commitment to the arts.
As an independent journal, we cannot operate without your generous support. Gifts of every size mean a great deal to a lean organization like ours, and we are deeply grateful for any support you can offer. Donate any amount you wish. Every contribution above the cost of a subscription ($35) will be tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.