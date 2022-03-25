Purchase Your Ticket for our Writers’ Workshop with Ingrid Rojas Contreras

Tickets are now available for our May 28th (11am to 2pm PST) remote Writers’ Workshop, Writing Trauma with Ingrid Rojas Contreras. Inherently endangering and visceral, trauma is an event through which a person is wounded and changed forever. But in creative writing, when it’s approached as a simple page-turning device, it becomes superficial and produces a predictable arc. Writing about trauma is a challenge, and for those who are writing from life, an intense and delicate process. To writers of color, queer, and disabled writers, this tenuous process is complicated by the publishing industry’s commodification of trauma. In this Zoom-based workshop, Ingrid Rojas Contreras will look at the common pitfalls of writing about trauma and how and where contemporary writers have avoided them and imagined new ways into writing about the experience. Participants will take their material through a series of craft experiments and investigations to get acquainted with their own approach and discover new strategies. No applications necessary. Simply purchase a ticket to attend! Please note: This class is geared specifically for writers who are writing from their life experiences of trauma.

Ingrid Rojas Contreras was born and raised in Bogotá, Colombia. Her first novel Fruit of the Drunken Tree was the silver medal winner in First Fiction from the California Book Awards, and a New York Times editor’s choice. Her essays and short stories have appeared in the New York Times Magazine, Buzzfeed, Nylon, and Guernica, among others. Rojas Contreras has received numerous awards and fellowships from Bread Loaf Writer’s Conference, VONA, Hedgebrook, The Camargo Foundation, and the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture. She is a Visiting Writer at Saint Mary’s College. She is working on a family memoir about her grandfather, a curandero from Colombia who it was said had the power to move clouds.

Purchase your ticket today! Cancellations or refunds are only honored until one week before the workshop date; after that date, all ticket sales are final.