‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’ by Sally Rooney: Life in a Glasshouse

For the last few years, the name Sally Rooney has been affixed on bestseller lists; reading her latest novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You (356 pages; FSG), one gets the impression that no one is more tired of Sally Rooney than the author herself. Ever since the 2017 publication of her first novel at the age of twenty-six, Rooney has been thrust into the public eye due to her remarkable level of commercial success in an era when literary once-superstars struggle to move copies. The public attention and critical scrutiny that Rooney’s popularity has brought her—critics questioning if her talents justify the number of books sold, being appointed a spokeswoman for her generation, and readers feeling as though they know Rooney intimately because they’ve read her oeuvre—has taken a toll: we can conclude this because one of the main characters of Beautiful World… is, in fact, a successful young Irish novelist, one who the reader suspects serves as a frequent voice box for Rooney’s own discomfort and self-loathing:

“I can’t believe I have to tolerate these things—having articles written about me, and seeing my photograph on the internet, and reading comments about myself…I keep encountering this person who is myself, and I hate her with all my energy. I hate her ways of expressing herself, I hate her appearance, and I hate her opinions about everything. And yet when other people read about her, they believe that she is me. Confronting this fact makes me feel I am already dead.”

This level of candor and lacerating honesty in regards to the mental-health toll one encounters when becoming an overnight sensation, how much the contemporary publishing world revolves around publicity and image-making, and how the trappings of celebrity can, no matter their financial reward, lead to intense depression, gives this novel a particular charge not found in Rooney’s prior work. Indeed, while the pressure to deliver a follow-up to Rooney’s previous bestsellers must have been great, that struggle does not show on the page; if a book like Normal People was easy to criticize for telling a traditional love story while paying fleeting lip-service to topics of the day including far-left politics and sadomasochistic relationships, Rooney’s latest feels more developed, thoughtful, and, indeed, adult—befitting a writer entering a new phase of their life.

At its simplest level, Beautiful World… tracks the friendships of its four leads: the aforementioned novelist named Alice and her new romantic partner, Felix; as well as Alice’s longtime friend Eileen and her childhood friend Simon. The four attempt to navigate a public and private life where what goes unsaid often rings louder than any words as the characters so often fail to articulate their sincere feelings out of a general inability to express themselves or, more commonly, a fear of being judged.

Always get the last word. Updates and special offers straight to your inbox. Keep up with the latest from ZYZZYVA by subscribing to our newsletter. By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge that your information will be used as described in our Privacy Notice.



Part of the reason Rooney is able to go in-depth with her characterization is the book’s deployment of one of her frequent devices: sharing e-mails between her characters. Of course, these are not simple “how was your day” exchanges but eloquent monologues that capture both her characters’ inner turmoil and their changing attitudes toward each other and their cultural landscape: “…looking at the internet, I don’t see many ideas worth dying for,” writes Eileen. “The only idea on there seems to be that we should watch the immense misery unfolding before us and just wait for the most immiserated, most oppressed people to turn around and tell us how to stop it.”

These young people are endlessly apologetic (a routine exchange: “Not that it’s going to make any difference what I say. I’m sorry. I feel like I’ve been talking out loud for about a year now. I’m going to stop”); they live their lives largely in their heads, filtering real life relationships through the prism of their fantasies or internet pornography; and they suspect that, deep down, they may not be destined for the great things they envisioned for themselves during childhood—or, even worse, they suspect they might actually be bad people. (“I don’t know…maybe I don’t really think about other people, the way I think about myself.”) And their sense of personal success is defined in large part by their parents’ expectations or their siblings’ cutting remarks. Rooney charts their emotional strife—the spats and heartbreaks that comprise life’s peaks and valleys—and, in doing so, locates the universal in the specific. She also interweaves Alice and Eileen’s ongoing email correspondence with a more omniscient narrator who highlights the indifference of the natural world to the characters’ dilemmas: “The sea to the west, a length of dark cloth. And to the east, up through the gates, the old rectory, blue as milk. Inside, four bodies sleeping, waking, sleeping again.”

While few can relate to the level of literary fame Rooney has achieved, no doubt it takes effort to locate meaning while living so publicly—to dwell in that glass house and know that whatever one’s next move, it will be heavily scrutinized, even by those without any stake in the writing world. It must be harder still to put one’s head down and produce substantive work. Granted, Beautiful World… still offers plenty of morsels for critics: while the novel embraces leftist politics on a local front, its messaging feels ultimately conservative, as its female leads long for the permission to be submissive in their romantic relationships (“You have this primal desire to subjugate and possess me,” Eileen tells Simon, “I think it’s sexy”), and the characters frequently express their admiration and fascination with Catholicism. And yet there is an element of this that rings true: in an era when very little is taboo and youth culture is defined by its rejection of long-held values, it seems logical that a quieter subset might long for a return to traditionalism.

Rooney is, after all, a traditional writer. Readers have responded to her work because her characters and situations and, most importantly, her style feel well-worn and familiar. They recall the reasons why many of us were drawn to novels in our youth: that for all of the formal devices and meta-narratives an author can pack into their work, nothing hooks a wide audience like a cast we can identify with. Beautiful World, Where Are You won’t change the minds of Rooney’s staunchest critics, but at its core the novel attempts to do what its characters do: pinpoint what really matters in a climate of ceaseless noise.