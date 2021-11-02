‘Lightning Falls in Love’ by Laura Kasischke: A Series of Unending Moments

Laura Kasischke’s latest poetry collection, Lightning Falls in Love (144 pages; Copper Canyon Press), is a charming address to time and the eternities sustained in memory. In fifty-two poems, Kasischke moves multilaterally over the many folds and features of memory, both personal and fantastic. “I was living my life a second time/for the first time/in my life,” she writes, “understanding/that I’d already lived a long time before I realized/that I was old enough by then to have been/my own daughter when my mother died.” What’s assembled in the collection is a swift mélange of the past, equal parts ordinary, death-bound, and divine.

Lightning Falls in Love is organized in four parts, named after the four variations of a nursery rhyme included at the opening of the book.

Ladybug, ladybug

Fly away home

Your house is on fire

Your children are gone…

The writing is sectioned into “(are gone),” “(have burned),” “(will burn),” and “(have flown),” following a tonal specificity appropriate of the collection: past-gazing, wry, interested in a subtle morosity. Like the poems themselves, the four sections render distinct simultaneities in time. Kasischke unveils a series of unending moments through the poems, each with its own temporal direction or momentum. In “Nostalgia for Infinity,” she writes:

We learned to live in silence then. Until

our mother asked him could she smoke a cigarette.

We didn’t hear his answer, but he must have said, “No,” since

we saw her put her fingertips to her lips instead

of a cigarette, and then she put the tips

of her red-painted nails

between her teeth, after which, one by one, we heard

nothing for several light-years except the sharp

trigger-snap, again and again, as she sat

beside him in our spaceship gnawing

her claw’s down

to their sharpest bits, and then

down to the quick, and then

down to the nostalgic

meat under it, while

we traveled on.

Kasischke deposits us here at the foot of a perpetuity, making an eternity of the smallest scale (nail biting). The poem’s close visualizes the general ambition of the writing, which gnaws at the “nostalgic meat” in memories of all kinds.

Pasts in Kasischke’s writing are diffuse and uncontained, and, in her words, “both lost forever now and all around me.” The eternities within them seem to flout, or even make friendly, the greater desolation of loss.

From “Red Mud Lake (2)”:

the lake in which the bones of corpses

dissolve into cattails to become

lily pads, tadpoles, one lost glove.

Many of Kasischke’s poems bring corrosion and death into an easy proximity to life (“lily pads, tadpoles…”) in ways that toy with and contest their distinction. Her swift bundling of these images leaves little room for grating or discomfort. Even divinity is glimpsed in the abject: In “The odyssey,” Kasischke writes of “lips…meeting/in a stillborn’s kiss.”

Kasischke’s ready coupling of the living and dead in memory speaks to her regard for time as both “dangerous” and celestial. A particularly arresting moment in her poem “The eavesdropper (or what I thought I heard mother talking about on the phone, in another room, 36 years ago)” animates this vision of time and how it so gracefully contours the collection. She writes: