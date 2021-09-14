The Fixers
Troy Jollimore
We’re presenting in its entirety Troy Jollimore’s essay “The Fixers” from Issue 120. This piece explores how disinformation and conspiracy have grown so prominent over the last two decades, using the films of the Coen Brothers as a lens into American culture. After you’ve read the essay, be sure to watch our Video Q&A with Jollimore for further discussion of “The Fixers.”
You make ZYZZYVA possible.
Join in our commitment to the arts.
As an independent journal, we cannot operate without your generous support. Gifts of every size mean a great deal to a lean organization like ours, and we are deeply grateful for any support you can offer. Donate any amount you wish. Every contribution above the cost of a subscription ($42) will be tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.