ZYZZYVA’s Annual (Virtual) Fundraiser, Featuring the Friday Forty

Scott Gimple & Dave Holmes: The Friday Forty
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10, 6:00 P.M. PT.

What is the Friday Forty, you ask? Nothing less than your favorite long running sketch-comedy current-affairs monthly game show. Will our special literary contestants know the answers? Will you? WE JUST DON’T KNOW.

HOSTED BY Dave Holmes (Esquire Editor-at-Large, author of Party of One: A Memoir in 21 Songs) and Scott M. Gimple (executive producer of The Walking Dead)

SPECIAL MUSICAL ACT: Wesley Stace (formerly known as John Wesley Harding)

WITH CONTESTANTS Vanessa Hua (San Francisco Chronicle columnist and author of Deceit and Other Possibilities) and Michael Jaime-Becerra (associate professor of Creative Writing at UC Riverside and author of This Time Tomorrow)

You make ZYZZYVA possible.

Join in our commitment to the arts.

As an independent journal, we cannot operate without your generous support. Gifts of every size mean a great deal to a lean organization like ours, and we are deeply grateful for any support you can offer. Donate any amount you wish. Every contribution above the cost of a subscription ($42) will be tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.

