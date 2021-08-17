ZYZZYVA’s Annual (Virtual) Fundraiser, Featuring the Friday Forty

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10, 6:00 P.M. PT.

Buy your ticket to receive a link to our big event!

What is the Friday Forty, you ask? Nothing less than your favorite long running sketch-comedy current-affairs monthly game show. Will our special literary contestants know the answers? Will you? WE JUST DON’T KNOW.

HOSTED BY Dave Holmes (Esquire Editor-at-Large, author of Party of One: A Memoir in 21 Songs) and Scott M. Gimple (executive producer of The Walking Dead)

SPECIAL MUSICAL ACT: Wesley Stace (formerly known as John Wesley Harding)

WITH CONTESTANTS Vanessa Hua (San Francisco Chronicle columnist and author of Deceit and Other Possibilities) and Michael Jaime-Becerra (associate professor of Creative Writing at UC Riverside and author of This Time Tomorrow)

Purchase your tickets now!