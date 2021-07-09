July 24th is the deadline for our remote Writer’s Workshop with Kristen Iskandrian. Apply now to secure your place in this Workshop on the theme of ‘Building Memorable Characters.’ Exclusive for Studio readers, we’re presenting her story “Good with Boys” from Issue 109 , which was selected for Best American Short Stories 2018.

I was going to sleep in a museum—with any luck, next to Esau Abraham, a boy so gorgeously Jewish he held the entire Old Testament in his name, in the perfect contours of his face. I had this theory about boys, that if they just got close enough to me, and sort of focused in, they would forget about the obvious deterrents, the glasses, the frizzy hair, the underdeveloped body. I was zany, I really went for it, I knew all the good dick jokes. Everyone talks about personality like it’s a bad thing but the fact is, without one,