ZYZZYVA Studio Exclusive

Good With Boys

Kristen Iskandrian

July 24th is the deadline for our remote Writer’s Workshop with Kristen Iskandrian. Apply now to secure your place in this Workshop on the theme of ‘Building Memorable Characters.’ Exclusive for Studio readers, we’re presenting her story “Good with Boys” from Issue 109, which was selected for Best American Short Stories 2018.

Posted on by Zack Ravas
I was going to sleep in a museum—with any luck, next to Esau Abraham, a boy so gorgeously Jewish he held the entire Old Testament in his name, in the perfect contours of his face. I had this theory about boys, that if they just got close enough to me, and sort of focused in, they would forget about the obvious deterrents, the glasses, the frizzy hair, the underdeveloped body. I was zany, I really went for it, I knew all the good dick jokes. Everyone talks about personality like it’s a bad thing but the fact is, without one,
Subscribers only: to access this content, you must be a member of ZYZZYVA Studio. Membership is included with any subscription. Subscribe today, or if you are already a subscriber, log in to continue reading. (Read our FAQ for more details, and contact us if you have any trouble logging in.)
ZYZZYVA No. 109

Enjoying yourself?

There’s more where that came from.

“Good With Boys” by Kristen Iskandrian was published in ZYZZYVA No. 109. Purchase the back issue in our shop.

Get your copy of No. 109