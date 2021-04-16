National Poetry Month: Twenty-Seven Objects of Explicit Wonder

1. house with lawn gone yellow
2. no matter which direction, the wind
3. swimming pools and dreams of pools
4. coyotes that shriek like children
5. naked intruders
6. scent of honeysuckle through a sunroof
7. dish, broken, never thrown away
8. half-lidded sentences that ramble on
9. swimsuits drying on balconies
10. water even a seahorse would swim in
11. the clear circles a hawk makes in the air
12. reservoir, with a lover’s name
13. confessions heard over the ocean’s waves
14. two eggs cracked, each with two yokes
15. fingerprints on mirrors
16. fire danger warning: code red
17. the type of daylight when tarantulas weep
18. oranges peeled over kitchen sinks
19. blue bowls on a porch collecting rainwater
20. flock of green parrots, chattering
21. ice melting in plastic grocery bags
22. laughter in the river lined with concrete
23. sunset, somewhere
24. red lights on mountaintops that blink off and on
25. the splash of water after a dive
26. radios floating music
27. letters, bent from folding
L.A. Johnson is a Provost Fellow in the PhD in Creative Writing & Literature program at University of Southern California. Her most recent chapbook is Little Climates (Bull City Press).