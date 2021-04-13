Paragraphs on Ice: Episode 2

In Episode 2, Daniel Handler and Andrew Sean Greer unpack paragraphs from Barbara Comyns’s 1987 novel, Who Was Changed and Who Was Dead, and Ralph Ellison’s classic novel, Invisible Man. (Also, Virago Press, Aardvark Books, Karen Joy Fowler, a bar with cocktail napkins with passages about being inebriated, Dracula, and more.)

How do certain sentences work on us as readers? What can we say about the beauty found in select pieces of prose? Daniel Handler and Andrew Sean Greer—best-selling authors and friends—take you along with them as they delightfully explore their favorite passages of writing in their video series for ZYZZYVA Studio.