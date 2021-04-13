Paragraphs on Ice: Episode 2
In Episode 2, Daniel Handler and Andrew Sean Greer unpack paragraphs from Barbara Comyns’s 1987 novel, Who Was Changed and Who Was Dead, and Ralph Ellison’s classic novel, Invisible Man. (Also, Virago Press, Aardvark Books, Karen Joy Fowler, a bar with cocktail napkins with passages about being inebriated, Dracula, and more.)
