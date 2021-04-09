National Poetry Month: In Love With a Woman

I should die in miscommunication
breed fantasies unregulated, losses innumerable
Mejor hablar español
o componerme en nahuat
I could speak and not offend
I would stop a symphony
and find closure
erase bus stops
and listen to my sister, the violent rain
waiting for your seven days
This isn’t a poem of love
or hate
but our days traveling in gray sand
black night beaches and post-birthdays
to speak to you
I could hide and not love
die in anonymity
vanish in the ’80s with the rest of my ghosts
but I can’t stop searching engines for your name
our last two hours in memory always remain
one, two, three feels like love
a tree broke that morning
nimeztneki
and fell onto the road
Lady Nestor Gomez is editor-at-large at Asymptote Journal and a translator of Salvadoran literature, and lives in Concord, California.