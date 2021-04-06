The Golden State Bundle, Now Available

Within the realm of literature, there is no need to choose one region over the other. Get the Bay Area Issue and the Los Angeles Issue in our Golden State Bundle and enjoy the work of some of the best poets and writers that California has to offer.

Together, the issues in the Golden State Bundle boast many of the West Coast’s finest writers, with fiction by Charlie Jane Anders, Jonathan Escoffery, Rita Bullwinkel, Michelle Latiolais, Chia-Chia Lin, Perry Janes, Ingrid Rojas Contreras; essays by Tom Bissell, Lydia Kiesling, and Wendy C. Ortiz; poetry by sam sax, Victoria Chang, Meg Hurtado Bloom, Mary Otis, W.S. Di Piero; and many, many other contributors, as well as interviews with Dodie Bellamy and the late Kevin Killian, the notebook sketches of Lawrence Ferlinghetti, the photography of Janet Delaney, and art by Henry Lara.

Don’t delay—order the Golden State Bundle today for the discounted price of just $25.