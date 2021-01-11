The Manuscript in the Corner: A Conversation with Wendy C. Ortiz

Wendy C. Ortiz and I met when she was an MFA student and I became her graduate mentor. She was working on the first draft of the manuscript that would eventually become Excavation (Future Tense; 2014), and even then, it was clear that this was remarkable work. Ruthless, self-interrogating, resolute in its unwillingness to look away, Ortiz’s book—which involves the sexual relationship she had with a teacher when she was an adolescent—represents an astonishing act of reclamation, an author writing her way back to her own life. Ortiz is not looking to lay blame so much as she is interested
You make ZYZZYVA possible.
Join in our commitment to the arts.
As an independent journal, we cannot operate without your generous support. Gifts of every size mean a great deal to a lean organization like ours, and we are deeply grateful for any support you can offer. Donate any amount you wish. Every contribution above the cost of a subscription ($42) will be tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.
Donate Now!