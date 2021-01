Paragraphs on Ice: Episode 1

In Episode 1, Daniel Handler and Andrew Sean Greer explore the genius of a paragraph from Benjamin Anastas’s 2001 novel, The Faithful Narrative of a Pastor’s Disappearance, and from Marcel Proust’s Remembrance of Things Past. (And yes, it’s that paragraph.)

How do certain sentences work on us as readers? What can we say about the beauty found in select pieces of prose? Daniel Handler and Andrew Sean Greer—best-selling authors and friends—take you along with them as they delightfully explore their favorite passages of writing in their video series for ZYZZYVA Studio.