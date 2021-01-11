ZYZZYVA Studio Exclusive

Paragraphs on Ice: Episode 1

In Episode 1, Daniel Handler and Andrew Sean Greer explore the genius of a paragraph from Benjamin Anastas’s 2001 novel, The Faithful Narrative of a Pastor’s Disappearance, and from Marcel Proust’s Remembrance of Things Past. (And yes, it’s that paragraph.)

Paragraphs on Ice: Andrew Sean Greer & Daniel Handler
Posted on by ZYZZYVA
How do certain sentences work on us as readers? What can we say about the beauty found in select pieces of prose? Daniel Handler and Andrew Sean Greer—best-selling authors and friends—take you along with them as they delightfully explore their favorite passages of writing in their video series for ZYZZYVA Studio.
Subscribers only: to access this content, you must be a member of ZYZZYVA Studio. Membership is included with any subscription. Subscribe today, or if you are already a subscriber, log in to continue reading. (Contact us if you have any trouble logging in.)

You make ZYZZYVA possible.

Join in our commitment to the arts.

As an independent journal, we cannot operate without your generous support. Gifts of every size mean a great deal to a lean organization like ours, and we are deeply grateful for any support you can offer. Donate any amount you wish. Every contribution above the cost of a subscription ($42) will be tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.

Donate Now!