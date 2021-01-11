Paragraphs on Ice: Episode 1
In Episode 1, Daniel Handler and Andrew Sean Greer explore the genius of a paragraph from Benjamin Anastas’s 2001 novel, The Faithful Narrative of a Pastor’s Disappearance, and from Marcel Proust’s Remembrance of Things Past. (And yes, it’s that paragraph.)
