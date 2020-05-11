‘For McClure’

Debonair dude,
bird thou never wert.
Fly high, higher, highest,
higher than that, far.
Lionhearted lover
roaring of sex,
death and tantric
miracles. You rode
the wave, surfed above
and beyond beatitudes
to a still harmonic
humming.
Cool customer,
hot to the touch.
In Eternity,
you pose the ecstatic,
unanswerable koan.
“Before you can pry any
secrets from me you must
first find the real me.
Which one will you
pursue?’’
Mane, mind and
scrotum, you are ready
to meet your Maker,
and ours, in a blue velvet
Paradise.
Death be not
proud, nor is it humble.
Jesus, he was a
handsome man. Time
to abolish the honorifics,
Mr. Death.