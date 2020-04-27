Run deep. The people
we know, or think we
know, or wish we were,
if only we could find
a way outside the prison
of selfishness. Unlikely.
One hundred years—or more—
of solitude can’t break these walls.
But, you know, there we
have it. Other people.
Maybe they can save us,
maybe they can ruin us,
maybe we can find a way
into a twangy heaven, where
people weep, and weep,
and say how much they
love us. What is love?
Who is he, and what is
he to you?
Black, brown, beige
and battered, like an old suitcase
draped at the bottom
of a cot in a flop house.
Or a van, or private jet.
High flying. Home alone.
Waiting for the call
of the wild, and wondrous winter.
I celebrate myself, and mourn myself.
You too.
2 thoughts on “National Poetry Month: ‘Peaceful Waters’”
Wonderful and heartfelt
Very moving!