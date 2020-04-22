National Poetry Month: ‘Northern California’

To celebrate National Poetry Month, we’ll be sharing a poem a week from our archives. The following poem, “Northern California” by Rage Hezekiah, is from Issue 116. You can read more poetry by Rage Hezekiah in the issue itself, which is currently available from our Store.
You stood at the edge
of the stone fruit orchard
while I scaled the ladder,
a picking basket against
my belly, brimming
with shiny-ripe plums.
Father, you came
to California willing
to farm at my side,
practiced shattered
Spanish with the men
I’d befriended. When
I left after lunch
to get high, you never
said a word about
the workday. You
let me be guiltless
& young. On the weekend
we cruised the 101,
ate green tea ice cream
beneath eucalyptus—
air salted sweet. We
wandered Muir Beach
in tranquil awe, until
surf chased us back
toward the dunes,
pants heavy-wet,
both laughing. Before
you learned to swim
& I learned black joy—
we doubled over
taunting each crested
broken wave, at play
with an ancient tide—
wide grins agleam
in the sun.
Rage Hezekiah is the author of the poetry collections Unslakable (Paper Nautilus Press) and Stray Harbor, to be published by Finishing Line Press in August. You can read more of her poetry in Issue 116, available on our Shop page.